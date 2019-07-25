ALBION — The Albion Town Council Tuesday passed an ordinance to set up a cemetery endowment fund.
On July 9, the Albion Town Council passed an ordinance raising fees for the plots and for costs that come with the actual burial.
A plot for town residents will increase from $300 to $600, with half of that increase going into an endowment fund which the council will create with the passage of an ordinance at a future meeting.
People who don’t own property within the town’s corporate limits will see their costs for a burial plot go from $300 to $900, with half of those proceeds going into the endowment fund.
The increases are needed, according to the town, because eventually Rose Hill Cemetery will be filled. With no new burial revenue, property taxes would have been the sole support for care and maintenance of the cemetery.
From 1998-2017, the average revenue at the cemetery has been $51,607, according to figures provided by Parks/Cemetery Superintendent Casey Myers. Average expenses during that time span have run $47,249.
That slim margin could be pushed into a deficit if no new plots are purchased.
The fee increases — as well as the creation of an endowment fund with some of those increases — were the recommendation of a cemetery committee which consisted of Clerk-Treasurer Carol Selby, Myers, Street/Cemetery Superintendent Brian Stimpson, deputy clerk Shannon McFarland, Town Manager Stefen Wynn, Council President Vickie Jellison and Josh Harper, of Harper Funeral Homes.
The ordinance passed July 9 still left the town in need of a place to collect those funds, and Tuesday’s ordinance did just that.
According to Selby, the endowment funds will be mingled with other town funds in investments, with proceeds from the investments going into the town’s general fund.
The costs of opening and closing the grave for burial will move from $300 to $600, according to the July 9 ordinance.
The committee recommended increasing the out-of-town costs more significantly because town residents are already subsidizing the cemetery through the payment of property taxes.
Myers said there is a concern that more out-of-town residents will begin purchasing plots at Rose Hill as other other cemeteries begin to fill.
The ordinance also sets official hours for the cemetery as being from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. After those hours, police have the authority to question people still inside the grounds.
The ordinance forbids the interment of pets in the cemetery, with the exception of pets that have been cremated and placed in the casket of a deceased person.
Copies of the ordinance will be presented to people who purchase burial lots.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.