MONGO — Indianapolis got one.
So did Fort Wayne.
And Evansville.
So did Mongo.
The LaGrange County community of about 200 people received a $2,500 grant from AARP, it was announced Wednesday.
The project will conduct walk audits, identify areas with the greatest need for new sidewalks and work with a contractor to build them.
“They’re important to our town,” said Rhonda Bartlett, vice president of the Mongo Community Development Association, which received the grant. “We need the sidewalks.”
“With all of the work the Association has done to revitalize the town and get people engaged, we’re excited to receive this and keep the town moving forward,” said Andy Linder, president of the Association.
The funds will allow the town to add almost 50% to its annual sidewalk construction project. The Association has received $5,000 each of the past three years from LaGrange County’s economic development income tax fund, and all of the funds have gone to sidewalk construction. This will be the fourth year for sidewalk construction.
“There were very minimal sidewalks in town. We need them so people can walk to the church, so people can walk to the park. Our children use them and they’re important for our elderly population who use them also,” Bartlett said.
AARP offers walk audit tool kits to citizens so they can learn how to assess and report on the safety and walkability of a street, intersection or neighborhood — and inspire needed change
For the seventh annual AARP Community Challenge, AARP received more than 3,600 applications from nonprofits and government entities, resulting in a highly competitive selection process.
There were seven awards made in Indiana. There were 29 entities that received micro grants for sidewalks, like Mongo, nationwide.
“We’re just very happy that they’ve awarded this to us to keep our town safe,” Bartlett said.
Some $3.6 million is being distributed to fund 310 quick-action projects across the country, helping urban, rural and suburban communities make immediate improvements and jumpstart long-term progress to support residents of all ages.
In 2023, the AARP Community Challenge will fund projects across three different grant opportunities, two of which were new this year, in all 50 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Grants will improve public places; transportation; housing; digital connections; diversity, equity and inclusion; and more, with an emphasis on the needs of adults age 50 and older.
AARP is also bolstering its investment in rural communities, mobility innovation, transportation options, and health and food access.
