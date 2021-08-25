LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Community Foundation will be celebrating a major milestone at the end of the month, its 30th anniversary.
The foundation will host its annual meeting on Tuesday, August 31, at the Blue Gate Garden Inn, starting at 5:30 p.m. In addition to celebrating its 30 years of philanthropy, the organization will also be presenting its annual Heart of Gold award, an award that acknowledges one person from the community the foundation believes embraces the spirit of volunteerism.
The foundation, a not-for-profit philanthropic organization, launched in 1991 and has now grown and now oversees $19 million in assets.
Throughout the foundation’s history, its mission has changed, but the organization has always supported programs created to serve the needs of the community.
“We typically host an annual meeting to give an update to our donors, to our grantees, and the community about the state of the foundation,” said Octavia Yoder, executive director of the LCCF. “We look over the last year and talk about what we were able to accomplish and look forward to the future. This time, we’ll be looking back over the past 30 years, and look at projects that we’ve supported and how the foundation has evolved over that time. And then share the next stage of where we’re at with community projects, and what we hope to see in the next few years.”
The LaGrange County Community Foundation, like many others across the state, was launched after Indianapolis-based Lilly Endowment issued a challenge to local communities, urging them to start their own foundations. Lilly wanted local communities to be involved in decisions about the future.
“Instead of a top-down approach, they wanted local foundations to lead on local issues by prompting the discussion,” Yoder said.
Yoder said the foundation has witnessed tremendous growth in its 30 years. The first decade, she said, was centered around building the foundation itself, its core structure, and its administrative structure.
“By building that out, we’ve been able to, we’re now at 19 million in total assets, so we’ve been able to a lot of those funds that were first started in the early 1990s are now fully vesting, giving out as money as they had when they were started. We’re able to see why that long-term planning of foundations is important. It builds permanent assets,” she explained.
The LaGrange foundation, like others in the state, has matured and now prides itself on doing more for the community than just making grants and support scholarships.
“We’re better able to respond to community needs than they were able at their beginning,” she said. “We’re more than scholarships and grants. Now we ask how can we help serve community needs by offering support to those addressing those needs.”
In addition, Yoder said the state at the LaGrange County foundation is looking at new long-range projects, including helping the county and the community launch a program aimed at comprehensive community planning.
She said the LCCF is not doing the planning, but rather helping connect people, including members of the community.
“Our basic function is still fundraising and building endowments. But our new role of being a community leader is something we’re still learning,” Yoder said. “It’s another way for foundations to really support important things that happen in the community.”
An important part of the upcoming annual meeting will be the foundation awarding its Heart of Gold Award. That award acknowledges one person each year who gives of his or her time and talent for the sake of others.
“We’re always excited about prompting volunteerism and giving back to the community. We love the stories we hear from people who really give a lot of their time and dedication to making LaGrange County a good place to be,” Yoder explained. “Our mission is three-fold. Our mission statement is ‘Inspiring and sustaining generosity, leadership, and service.’ Service is a big part of what we’re going to promote, and that’s why we annually give away the heart of Gold award.
In its 30 years, Yoder said the foundation has created a lot of important partnerships with other groups, individuals, and organizations. She is very proud of the relationship the foundation has forged with the LaGrange County Parks and Recreation Department. In years past, the foundation has assisted the parks department to grow by purchasing land to hold for the parks department wants to acquire but needs time to finalize applications for state and private grants. The foundation helped the parks department acquire land for both Dallas Lake and Pine Knob parks. Yoder said the foundation is happy to help because the parks and park programs benefit all who live in LaGrange County.
“We see the parks department as a really big asset in the county, and that’s something that touches all the people of LaGrange County,” she said.
Yoder said that kind of support is just one of the many different creative ways the foundation can leverage its funds and position to help others in the to help the community.
“We’re not in it to make money off the sale, but if we can serve in some sort of capacity to not for profits, like holding land until they can finalize their plans, that’s something we consider is serving our community,” she explained.
The next big event on the foundation calendar is a big strategic planning phase for the foundation.
“We’ve plans for where we need to focus in the coming year,” she explained. “We have a few ideas and a few new goals for the foundation. We want to continue to raise our endowments, help the community, but still look after our donors as well. I’m really excited about the future of the foundation.”
Yoder said the foundation wouldn’t be in the position it now enjoys with the input, creative thinking, help, and support of many other people.
“I think back to all the different board members we’ve had over the years, and all the different directors and roles they’ve played to get us here. Without their involvement and time, we really wouldn’t have this foundation” she added. “I get excited because this place is really built on that community mindset. The foundation doesn’t belong to me, it belongs to the community. I’ve excited to see how we can continue to build on this foundation.”
