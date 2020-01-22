LAGRANGE — One person was arrested Thursday for carrying a stolen firearm after the vehicle in which he was riding was pulled over for a traffic stop by a LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office deputy.
William Chain, 40, of the 2800 block of North 75th Court, Elmwood Park, Illinois, was in a car stopped near the intersection of C.R. 300N and S.R. 9. During that stop, according to a report released by the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office, officers discovered several pieces of “contraband.”
Chain, and second person, Desirae Chagoya, 30, of the 9500 block of West Cook Road, Fort Wayne, were arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.
In addition, Chain was charged with carrying a handgun without a license, and theft of a firearm.
