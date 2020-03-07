ALBION — Recently passed hold harmless is protecting schools from being penalized over 2019 standardized testing.
Because of it, most of the school letter grades given to Noble and LaGrange county school districts are the same as last year.
Recently, the Indiana legislature passed HB 1001, which lets schools use the same letter grade they were assigned in 2018 if this year’s letter grade, determined by ILEARN testing scores, were to worsen.
So, for example, if a school district earned a C rating in 2018 with the old ISTEP test, but the new ILEARN in 2019 caused the score to decrease to a D, the bill allows them to stay at a C.
This legislation, which applies to both this year and next year’s district letter grades, seems to apply to Noble and LaGrange counties, since only one school out of all of the districts improved its letter grade.
Central Noble Elementary jumped from an F rating in 2018 to a D in 2019. Even so, Superintendent Troy Gaff doesn’t think the letter grades show the learning actually happening at school.
“The letter grades do not accurately reflect the efforts of district staff or the abilities of the students,” Gaff said. “We are continually evaluating our instructional methods to ensure we are meeting the ever-changing needs of the students.”
And although every other school’s letter grade stayed the same, many express the same sentiment as Gaff.
West Noble Superintendent Galen Mast said, although all his schools for both years earned a B, it’s hard to compare their above-average rating with other schools.
“The testing has been tinkered with so much over the past couple of years, that it’s difficult to glean any sort of coherent meaning from the results … The test changed. Therefore, results changed. Did student learning? We would argue not at all,” Mast said.
Part of the rationale for passing the hold harmless was to prevent teacher evaluations from plummeting. While Mast is grateful for that, he said special education and some other programs are tied to federal mandates and not touched by the hold harmless.
“So in essence, while most school programs can say they are not affected by test results, there are some programs for which this is not the case. Particularly, special education,” Mast said.
Further north in LaGrange, Westview Superintendent Randy Miller said he liked receiving letter grades of As and Bs for his schools, but still recognized that an ever-changing set of rules tends to move the benchmark for success.
“Our internal values will drive our future successes and we can not be influenced by outside trends that are not good for students and families. The entire staff works hard everyday to focus making classroom engagement and learning our biggest priority,” Miller said. “I hope that state politicians will help provide an environment where quality public schools can continue to thrive and make local decisions, instead of changing the focus every year.”
Meanwhile, Lakeland Superintendent Eva Merkel said, because of redistricting, test scores from the end of the 2018-19 school year don’t reflect what the district is doing now at all.
“The only ‘remnant’ from these scores will be that we have to incorporate a schoolwide letter grade to finish off this year’s evaluation ratings,” Merkel said. “ As we’ve overlapped at all levels, we will use the corporation ‘average’ grade of C for those purposes.”
Grades
Only one school in the two counties, Central Noble Elementary, changed letter grades from 2018 to 2019. The rest represent both years’ letter grades:
- East Noble: Six C’s and one A.
- Central Noble: In 2018, one F, one C and one B. In 2019, one D, one C and one B.
- West Noble: Four B’s.
- Lakeland: Two D’s, one C, two B’s.
- Westview: Two B’s, three A’s.
- Prairie Heights: One C, one B, one A.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.