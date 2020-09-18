KENDALLVILLE — The screen at The Strand Theater in Kendallville is once again dim.
Kevin and Kathy Robbins, operators of the theater announced on the theater’s Facebook page Wednesday that the theater would be closing for a few weeks until new movies are released.
Kevin Robbins said the decision was a hard one.
“The old movies we have been showing haven’t been bringing in the people,” he said.
To say thank you to their customers the Robbins presented free showings of “Sing” and “The Muppet Movie” last weekend. The Kendallville Boxing Club also sponsored a free showing of “Rocky III” on Saturday, Sept. 12.
Robbins said only a handful of people attended the free shows.
He believes that continued concerns about the COVID-19 and the lack of new movies has caused attendance to shrink.
“We get it people are scared, we aren’t blaming anyone for not coming out,” he said. “This is something we have to do to cut our expenses. We have put our heart and soul into this theater.”
Since taking over as operators of the theater after the first of the year the Robbins have been met with challenge after challenge. The theater reopened on March 6 only to have to shut down March 16 after the state’s stay at home order went into affect to battle the coronavirus.
During the closure the Robbins continued to upgrade the theater in hopes of reopening to the community.
The theater reopened with a limited capacity on June 19 after the state moved into Stage 4 of its Back on Track program.
Due to the lack of new movies the theater continued to show classic hits during the summer months with minimal turnout.
On Aug. 10 the theater faced another challenge after a heavy storm ripped through the city damaging the north side of the marquee. Robbins said the marquee will be updated within the next couple of weeks in preparation for new releases later this fall.
Robbins said the final straw in deciding to close came earlier this week when the opening of “Wonder Woman 2” was pushed back to December. The movie was originally scheduled to hit theaters in October. His next hope is in the release of “The War With Grandpa” staring Robert DeNiro. The movie is scheduled to be released Oct. 9.
Other upcoming releases this fall include the latest James Bond movie “No Time to Die” and the next Marvel Universe film “Black Widow” starring Scarlett Johansson.
Robbins did admit he has considered just cutting his losses and walking away. He said it is his wife, Kathy, and his daughter, Katlyn, that have encouraged him to push on.
To help bring in some revenue during the closure the theater will continue its popcorn and snack sale. During the pandemic closure the Robbins opened the theater on several Saturdays to sell popcorn. The concession stand at the theater will be open on Saturdays and Sundays from 1-6 p.m. serving fresh popcorn, nachos, pretzels and candy.
“We sincerely appreciate everyone that has supported us through this crazy time and continue to support the Strand. We couldn’t do this without you,” he said.
