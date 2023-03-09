ROME CITY — Back in antiquity, Roman society was the pinnacle of civilized behavior.
And, although it’s been more than two millennia since its founding in Italy, the concept of what it means to be a good Roman and how to behave as such still carries its weight at Rome City Elementary School.
OK, we’re not talking togas and military conquests exactly, but being a good citizen both in school, at home and in the community are key concepts of the school’s multi-tiered systems of support.
On Wednesday, the Rome City Elementary staff gave a presentation to the East Noble School Board about its MTSS program, which helps set a framework of expectations for student behavior and works to reinforce those values to students.
At Rome City, that means being good ROMANS — an acronym for Respect, Ownership, Manners, Attitude, Noble and Safety.
Within that system, Rome City staff and administration worked to create a matrix breaking down the different ways that students can exemplify those traits throughout the school, with examples for good behaviors in the classroom, in resetrooms, on the playground, in hallways, in the cafeteria and on the bus and bus stop.
For example, a student can exemplify ownership on the playground by taking care of the playground equipment and owning their choices and taking responsibility for how they play at recess. Or, to show respect in the classroom, do things like take turns, raise your hand, pay attention to the speaker and listen.
Rome City has created and hung these charts throughout the school. There are a couple full-size matrices, but then there will be smaller ones posted in classrooms or the cafeteria to remind students of good behaviors for those specific areas.
Teachers then lean into those behaviors for both positive reinforcement and to address behavior issues.
On the positive side, teachers are using software called Class Dojo, which allows them to reward students with points when they observe good behaviors. Students can later use their accumulated points to purchase prizes from the school’s Class Dojo store.
Rome City also started new award programs like the Bus Student of the Month recognition. Over the past four years, about half of office referrals have been for behavior problems on the bus, so the program has aimed to recognize and reinforce good behaviors on the bus as examples to all students.
On the enforcement side, teachers can point to their ROMANS values to remind students of expectations and have teachable moments to try to identify and correct misbehavior.
Teachers and administrations also worked together to hash out different types of discipline issues and draw a more clear distinction between what teachers can and want to handle and what requires intervention from a dean or principal.
For example, students being disruptive or not doing their work or being mean to other students are problems teachers can address using ROMANS. Things like bullying, absenteeism or fighting are issues better left to the office.
In other business Wednesday, the school board:
• Heard public comment from citizens.
Bret and Eva Carpenter of Kendallville raises issue with obscene literature given to students again. Their daughter and East Noble alumna Rachel Carpenter claimed heath officials “got everything wrong” about COVID-19 and chastised the board about its pandemic policy.
Diane Leighty asked the school to consider upgrading bleachers at the East Noble High School baseball field, which she said are in poor condition. Leighty said bleachers at the softball field are nicer and hoped baseball could get an upgrade before the season kicks off.
• Approved three new course offerings at East Noble High School including pharmacology, agriculture structures fabrication and design and an agribusiness capstone course. Superintendent Teresa Gremaux noted the classes will be taught by existing staff, so no new teachers will be required.
• Approved the following personnel changes:
Resignations: Ryan Hyndman, assistant network manager at East Noble School Corp.; Stacy Sexton, instructional assistant at the Alternative Learning Center; Destany Targgart, food service assistant at East Noble High School; Katrina Ormiston, first-grade teacher at Avilla Elementary.
Reassignments: Nicholas Rexroad, instructional assistant at East Noble High School.
New hires: Courtney Hall, instructional assistant at North Side Elementary; Rebecca Colgan, custodian at Wayne Center Elementary; Rhonda Fuller, instructional assistant at Alternative Learning Center; Elizabeth Phillips, instructional assistant at East Noble High School; Alisa Smith, interim principal at Rome City Elementary from May 22 through June 2 and on call as needed through June 20; Mike Engler, boy’s cross-country coach at East Noble Middle School.
