ALBION — If you’ve been looking to cut south from S.R. 8 onto C.R. 150E, you’ve been out of luck for weeks.
How long you’ll be out of luck remains to be seen.
During Monday’s meeting of the Noble County Commissioners, Highway Department engineer Zack Smith was asked by Commissioner Gary Leatherman for an update on the road closure on C.R. 150E, just south of S.R. 8.
The CSX Railroad closed the road approximately six weeks ago, Smith said, to work on the bridge which goes over it. No timetable was given as to when the bridge might open.
Leatherman said there is evidence of limestone falling from the structure onto the roadway.
Leatherman and Smith said they have received numerous complaints about the closure.
Late Monday morning there appeared to be workers on site at the bridge.
Also at Monday’s meeting, Noble County Economic Development Corp. Executive Director Melanie Kellogg requested a large jump in funding, with some of the additional to move a part-time employee to full-time.
Kellogg asked the commissioners for $500,000 in 2024, up from the $342,000 the body funded the organization this year in CEDIT revenues.
Kellogg said in addition to moving an employee from part-time to full-time, the additional money could fund projects through its trust fund such as extending sewer and water lines from Kendallville to an industrial complex located near S.R. 9.
In 2023, Kellogg said the group budgeted $22,000 of the county’s investment into membership in the area’s regional partnership, with $120,000 going into operation and $200,000 into the investment trust.
Kellogg said of the requested $500,000, $25,000 would be applied to membership in the regional partnership, with $300,000 going into the operations budget and $175,000 put into the investment trust.
Noble County had budgeted $320,000 in CEDIT spending for the EDC every year from 2011-2020. In 2021, the commissioners upped that figure to $342,000 and budgeted the same amount in $2022.
According to figures provided by the EDC, local economic development efforts have led to 1,731 new jobs created in Noble County since 2010.
Later in Monday’s commissioners meeting, the group approved its two-year CEDIT spending plan which included $345,000 for the EDC in 2024.
“If we need to do amendments in the future, we can,” Leatherman said.
Earlier in the meeting when the EDC was making its presentation, Leatherman and Commissioner Anita Hess questioned Kellogg and Noble County EDC Treasurer Jacob Ihrie on how much individual communities contribute.
According to the EDC, the following contributions were made in 2023:
• Noble County, $342,000;
• Ligonier, $10,000;
• Avilla, $10,000;
• Rome City, $1,000;
• Cromwell, $1,000; and
• Albion, $20,520.
Ihrie explained Albion’s contribution was an in-kind. The town does not charge the EDC for renting its headquarters on South Orange Street.
The commissioners asked about the city of Kendallville, which the EDC said receives the lions share of benefits from EDC projects.
Kendallville last donated to the EDC in 2021 when it donated $5,000, according to the EDC.
Kendallville did not donate in 2022 and has not donated so far in 2023.
Leatherman questioned the overall rate of return on investment for the county.
Many projects assisted by the EDC occur in municipalities like Kendallville, receive a tax abatement and become part of a TIF District which captures all of the improvements made on a property.
Noble County, for example, put $342,000 into the EDC in 2023 — accounting for 88.9% of total contributions — and receives little new property tax revenue on new investments the because of TIF Districts and tax abatements.
A community like Kendallville, for example, is not contributing anything into the EDC currently and is able to capture and spend all of the property tax money on improvements through its TIF District.
Kendallville’s CEDIT revenues are controlled by the Kendallville Local Development Corp., not the Kendallville City Council.
