ALBION — A Wolcottville man awaiting sentencing in Allen County had his initial appearance Monday on local drug charges relating to a separate incident in Noble County.
Lonnie Gibson Jr., 33, will be held without bond on local charges once he is sentenced in Allen County on Nov. 18 on a resisting law enforcement charge.
Gibson has been charged in Noble Circuit Court with possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony; possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony; and possession of marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor.
During Monday’s initial hearing, Gibson told Noble Circuit Court Judge Michael Kramer that he did not consent to the court’s jurisdiction in Monday’s proceedings, a tactic frequently used by so-called “sovereign citizens” who claim the court system have no jurisdiction over them.
Gibson asked Kramer if Monday’s proceeding was a civil or criminal issue.
Kramer told him it was the latter.
Gibson then asked if he was being accused under “common” or “maritime” law.
Kramer said the charges stemmed from alleged Indiana state statute violations.
Gibson had been operating a motorcycle on March 29, 2021, when he was struck by a pickup driven by Kriss E. Bauman, 35, of the 5300 North block of C.R. 400E, Kendallville.
Bauman was sentenced in that case to five years in prison on Dec. 13, 2021, on a felony charge of causing serious bodily injury with operating with a schedule I or II controlled substance.
Deputies offering first aid to Gibson at the crash scene had to cut away part of his jacket, and the jacket was taken into evidence.
Later, authorities allegedly found inside the jacket: two plastic baggies a colorless crystal substance, one plastic baggie containing a white, powdery substance and two plastic baggies containing a green plant-like material, according to court documents.
A report from the Indian State Police laboratory identified the crystal substance as containing methamphetamine with a combined weight of 21.76 grams.
The powdery substance was found to contain 740 milligrams of fentanyl. According to the Federal Drug Enforcement Administration, 2 milligrams of fentanyl can be a lethal dose.
The green leafy substance was identified by the ISP as 3.26 grams of marijuana.
Gibson was convicted Oct. 27, 2015, of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, in Noble Superior Court I.
That prior conviction could enhance Gibson’s sentence if he is found guilty on the current charges.
Gibson was charged June 16 of this year on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; and resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor in Allen Superior Court IV.
On Oct. 27, he entered into a plea deal with prosecutors on the Allen County charges.
