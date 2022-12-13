ALBION — The Noble County Commissioners are considering establishing an infrastructure improvement zone in unincorporated areas of the county to aid in the establishment of fiber optic internet.
During Monday’s meeting, the commissioners discussed — but took no formal action — on the proposal, which could give a tax break to LigTel as it invests millions in the project, which would bring high speed internet access to Noble County.
The proposal under consideration would eliminate for three years LigTel’s personal property tax assessment on the cable as it is laid.
A vote on whether to go ahead with the ordinance creating the zone could take place as early as the commissioners next regularly scheduled meeting on Dec. 19.
The commissioners normally meet on the second and fourth Mondays of the month, but December’s second meeting was pushed up due to the Christmas holiday.
Also at Monday’s meeting:
• The commissioners appointed two new members to the Noble County Health Department board to fill vacancies recreated by the retirements of John P. Hayes and Brenda Patton. Health board chairman Dr. Gerald Warrener recommended those vacancies be filled by Dr. Terry Gaff, for a 4-tear term, and Beatrice Lopez to a 1-year term. The commissioners also reappointed current board member Mike Jones to another 3-year-term.
• Noble County Highway Department Engineer Zack Smith updated the commissioners on staffing at the highway department. There are still two job openings, one for a brush cutter and another for a truck driver.
The highway department has had three retirements this year, an unusually high number, according to Superintendent Richard Rogers.
One driver positions has been filled, but the second is still vacant.
Smith said recent federal changes to Commercial Drivers License Program have made finding new drivers difficult. Beginning in February 2022, the feds changed requirements to include approximately $5,000 in course work, making it difficult for some to even get started in the field.
The training requires 80 hours of classroom work and 40 hours of behind-the-wheel driving. A final test also must be passed to obtain a CDL license, a requirement for heavy truck operators.
Purdue University, through its Local Technical Assistance Program, is assisting government entities with paying for the training. LTAP is also setting up a program to train trainers who could do the work. Smith said the county is interested in taking part of the trainer training, but LTAP is still working out the logistics of such a program.
As for the two vacancies, Smith said other counties have it worse.
“We’re not fully staffed, but we’re better off than a lot of places,” he said.
• Smith also updated the commissioners on acoustic tiling which the commissioners had been considering placing in the lobby of the new annex to dim the sound levels in the main entrance area.
The commissioners had budgeted about $25,000, which would have included materials and installation.
Smith said bids on the project had come in at approximately twice that amount. The commissioners tabled the issue.
• Smith announced that he was working on a new grant package for the next round of Community Crossings Grants.
The last round was just awarded last week, with Noble County receiving more than $600,000 for paving through the state program.
Smith said the new proposal would include approximately 10.5 miles of paving work, mainly centered in the central portion of Noble County.
