ALBION — Less than four minutes into Friday’s boys basketball matchup between Central Noble and Churubusco, Cougars coach John Bodey had seen enough.
Bodey called time with his team leading 3-2. He had two talking points.
The first was the Cougars were settling for three-point baskets — up to that point three of the five CN field goal attempts have been from deep. The second was to amp up the defensive pressure.
Central Noble listened and the Cougars went on to blow out the Eagles, 79-32.
The win improved Central Noble to 11-5 on the season. Churubusco dropped to 2-11.
Following Bodey’s timeout, Central Noble eschewed the three-ball and instead moved it inside to junior post player Isaiah Gard and closed out the first quarter with a 12-4 run to take a 15-6 lead. Gard had nine points in the final 4:12 of the first.
But the Cougars were just getting started.
Central Noble outscored Churubusco 33-6 in the second quarter to take a 48-14 lead at the half, keyed by an offensive boost from sophomore Redick Zolman. Zolman scored 15 points in a 3:11 stretch of the second.
“He can be explosive like that,” Bodey said.
A lot of the damage done by Central Noble was a result of that amped up defense. Churubusco had 10 turnovers in the stanza and the Cougars converted many of those into layups.
Churubusco senior Andrew Rapp had six points in the first half.
Gard added 12 points in the third quarter as the lead — with a running clock — moved to 50 at 72-22.
Gard finished with a game-high 21 points on 10-for-13 shooting from the field. Junior Drew Pliett and Zolman each chipped in with 15. Junior guard Jackson Andrews added 13, with 10 of those coming in the first half. Pliett added a game-high nine rebounds.
“A lot of guys did some things right,” Bodey said.
Eight Cougars got into the scoring column on Friday.
Churubusco had four players with six points apiece on the evening.
The Eagles finished the contest 12-for-40 from the floor for 30%. Churubusco was 5-for-20 in the first half.
Central Noble, meanwhile, shot at a blistering pace, making 21 of 33 attempts in the first half for 63.6%. In the second quarter, Central Noble went 15-for-20 from the field.
Churubusco finished the game with 17 turnovers. Central Noble had eight.
Churubusco junior Mason Jacks had six points in the second half on 3-for-4 shooting from the field.
After Gard had led Central Noble to a 15-6 lead after one, Andrews started the ball rolling for the Cougars with a bucket to open the second.
Zolman knocked down a three to make it 20-6 with 7:03 left in the half.
Junior Sam Essegian then scored for Central Noble.
Next into the scoring column for the Cougars was Zolman, who knocked down another three-pointer. He was fouled on that attempt and his free throw was good, pushing the lead to 26-6.
Andrews added another bucket to make it 28-6, then Zolman scored on three straight possessions to make it 34-6.
With under 3:44 to play in the first, a Churubusco basket from junior Caden Ummel had made it 8-6.
By the time Ummel scored again, some eight minutes later, it was 34-8.
Central Noble ended the first quarter and started the second with a 26-0 run to put the game away. The Cougars scored those 26 straight points in a span of 5:48.
Central Noble won at Bethany Christian 55-34 on Monday night. Pliett, Essegian and Zolman had 10 points apiece for the Cougars. Gard had nine points, and Conner Lemmon scored eight.
