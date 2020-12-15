ROME CITY — The Rome City Town Council followed the lead of many communities in northeast Indiana approving hazard pay for town employees.
The motion for hazard pay was presented to the board by board member Cheryl Clifton.
“These guys have gone through some stuff through this crisis,” she said. “They work for the public, they are putting their own health on the line.”
The money for the one time bonuses will come from CARES Act monies the town received. Full time employees will receive $100 for every month they worked during 2020 and part time employees will receive $50 for every month work. Employees will receive hazard pay after the first of the year.
During the meeting Tina Wilkinson, a member of the Rome City Park Board presented a plan to build restrooms on the north end of Gaff Park. She said it will be a benefit for Fish Line Trail.
“The trail has attracted a lot of people into town,” said Nick Heffner, town council president. “It’s bringing in people for other things other than the lake. I think it is a great idea.”
The new restrooms have a price tag of $21,132 including grinder station, well and building materials. The project will be paid for through park board funds.
Wilkinson is hoping to find contractors willing to donate their time to build the structure.
She also updated the board on three projects at Kelly Park, which are currently underway. Those projects include new metal roofing on the baseball dugouts, rip rap around the playground and drainage tile on the baseball field.
After approval Monday night the board will be offering a new facade grant program for businesses in the downtown TIF District. The town will provide 50/50 grants up to $5,000.
Town Manager Leigh Pranger said the grants will help to improve buildings in the community.
Bill Eberhard the town’s attorney said many communities offer facade grants to encourage businesses to bring a little new life in the community.
The board also approved two updates to zoning ordinances within the community. The town’s sidewalk ordinance was changed with the town now paying 75% of the cost for new sidewalks and residents paying 25%.
An update was also made to the town’s burning ordinance, giving the town’s police department more jurisdiction when it comes to enforcing burning within the community.
Pranger said the change was made because residents were burning trash and other debris within the community.
Town Marshal Paul Hoffman said he was good with the changes that were made.
Campfires are still allowed as long as they are within a contained area.
In other business:
• With Community Crossing grant monies the town will mill and asphalt Front and North streets.
• J&S Lawn Care was awarded the contract for mowing at the sewer department.
• Heffner was appointed to Region 3A
