BREMEN — After colliding with a semi truck on U.S. 6 in Bremen Monday, two Kendallville residents were pronounced dead at the scene.
Marshall County Coroner John Grolich identified the victims as Mark Ley Jr., 38, and Krystal Smith, 36. Families were notified before the names were released.
According to preliminary investigations, Ley and Smith were driving south on Miami Trail and didn’t stop at a stop sign when approaching U.S. 6.
The car continued into the intersection, where it collided with a semi truck travelling west on U.S. 6.
It ran under the trailer, and semi driver Valery Ryshkevich 36, of Chicago, stopped about 300 feet west of the intersection. Ryshkevich was not injured in the crash.
Officers were dispatched at 11:19 a.m. to respond to the crash.
Police shut down U.S. 6 between IN 106 and Miami Trail for the crash investigation, but it is now open.
Indiana State Police was assisted by the Bremen Police Department, Marshall County Sheriff’s Department, Marshall County Coroner’s Office, Lutheran EMS, Bremen Fire Department, INDOT and Reichert-Knepp Wrecker Service.
