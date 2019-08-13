SHIPSHEWANA – For the tenth year, local volunteers will gather to pack meals to be distributed to children around the world through Feed My Starving Children. This year’s event is September 9-14 and will again be held at the Michiana Event Center in Shipshewana.
The goal of event organizers is to pack over one million meals. Local fund-raising efforts are underway to raise $220,700 to purchase ingredients for the meals. An estimated 3,000 volunteers are needed to meet these goals. Individuals, groups, clubs and teams are welcomed to participate. Children over age five can join adult packing teams and accommodations can be made for special needs group. Seated job assignments also are available.
Feed My Starving Children (FMSC) is a Christian non-profit organization that provides nutritionally complete meals specifically formulated for malnourished children. Donations fund the meal ingredients and volunteers hand-pack the meals. The meals are then donated to FMSC food partners around the world who handle distribution.
Five important elements that contribute to FMSC’s successful mission to feed children are partnering with local mission-minded groups, pioneering appropriate food formulas, creating food distribution partnerships, promoting sustainability and tapping into the volunteer spirit in local communities.
“We are a blessed community,” say organizers of the local event. “Over the past nine years, we have purchased and packed over 4.5 million meals. Those meals have been sent to starving children around the world. We hope that number reaches 5.5 million meals by September 14.”
Volunteers can register to participate in the local FMSC MobilePack at fmscmichiana.com or by calling 562-2505.
