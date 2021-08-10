LAGRANGE — LaGrange County Sheriff Jeff Campos is going to have a very busy 2022.
Campos was just elected the president of the Indiana Sheriff’s Association, the first time the LaGrange County Sheriff will serve the association in that capacity. The ISA is a statewide sheriff’s organization, and Campos’ one-year term in office will begin January 1, 2022. Campos called his election to the top job within the ISA “a real honor.”
As the president of the Indiana Sheriff’s Association, Campos said he’ll be spending more time next year traveling the state, meeting with local officials, and discussing the problems that need to be addressed in those communities. But one of the first tasks Campos said he'll tackle after he takes the office in January will be meeting and talking with state legislators in Indianapolis and explaining to them issues of importance to ISA.
The big issue Campos said he wants to talk about is how the state cares for people with mental health problems.
The sheriff said after the state shut down its mental health facilities in the 1980s, they pushed the problems of dealing with people with mental health breakdowns onto local law enforcement agencies like his.
“We have inmates back here who shouldn’t be incarcerated, they should be in a hospital getting help,” he said, referring to people held in the LaGrange County Jail.
Most of those people, Campos said, belong in facilities where staff is trained to deal with mental health issues and treat people with mental health issues, not in county jails.
“They belong in hospitals, not in jail,” he said.
The sheriff said some of those with mental health issues wind up being arrested for minor crimes. Campos said real mental health facilities are better equipped to understand and help those people, but often the wait to get a bed in a qualified state mental health facility can takes years.
He’s quick to point out that the legislators often talk about the surplus of cash the state sits on, and while he commends state officials for being frugal with taxpayer money, he said some of that money needs to be used to regional hospitals to help people suffering mental health breakdowns. Even two hospitals, he said, would be a good start.
“Two regional hospitals, one north, and one south," he explained.
His second issue facing the ISA is jail overcrowding. Larger communities, like Fort Wayne, Indianapolis, and Evansville, are struggling with jail overcrowding. Those communities now constantly turned to small communities, like LaGrange County, to find space in a jail and ship inmates to those communities as they struggle to decrease jail overcrowding. LaGrange County is preparing to receive 50 inmates now housed in the Allen County Jail in Fort Wayne.
To make matters worse, the state opted to stop housing inmates convicted of committing Level 6 felonies in state prisons. Instead, the state ordered those inmates much be allowed to serve out their time at county jails.
The state does compensate county jails for those extra inmates, but Campos said the state has been slow to pay a fair price.
That per diem is another big issue on the minds of local sheriffs, he added. The per diem the state offers communities like LaGrange is less than it actually costs to house an inmate for a day, so that pushes the burden of covering those costs onto the backs of local taxpayers.
Once the legislating session is over, Campos said he will then travel the state, meeting with local sheriffs and politicians at a series of roundtable discussions aimed at not only learning what issues are of importance are facing other communities but to help inform local lawmakers about the challenges facing law enforcement officers.
“These roundtables help open people’s eyes,” Campos said. "It going to be my job to step up and educate people what we need here in our jails.
Throughout his time in office, Campos has been a strong proponent of the ISA. Campos said he's only able to do the ISA president's job because of the staff he has working for him.
“I have a great leadership here,” he added, talking about his officers and staff. "Tracy, my chief deputy will be here. And I stay in contact with Tracy or Detective (Don) Faust. I've got great leadership back in the jail, and dispatch. So things will be fine."
