ALBION — For the second straight game, the third quarter Tuesday was one the Central Noble boys basketball game was likely one the Cougars would like to forget.
But after falling to West Noble 58-54 on Friday, the Cougars ended up holding on Tuesday versus Bremen, 56-49.
The win improved Central Noble to 3-2 on the young season. Bremen is winless in seven tries.
Junior Drew Pliett led the Cougars with a game-high 19 points on 7-for-11 shooting from the field. He also pulled down six rebounds.
Junior Isaiah Gard recorded a double-double for Central Noble with 14 points and a game-high 11 rebounds. Senior Conner Lemmon added nine.
Bremen was led by senior Baylor Orcutt’s 17 points and seven rebounds.
The Cougars led the Lions 37-17 at the half and seemed to be have things well in hand. And then in the third quarter, they didn’t.
In what had to be a horrible case of deja vu for Central Noble fans, the third quarter saw the wheels go off the Cougar bus.
On Friday, Central Noble led West Noble, 23-20, at halftime, only to be outscored 24-7 in the third quarter.
It wasn’t quite that bad Tuesday vs. Bremen, but it was close.
The Lions outscored the Cougars 16-8 in the third to make it a 45-33 game at the end of the third quarter.
In that stanza, Central Noble, after shooting 55.6% from the field in the first half, shot 28.6%.
The Lions, who had gone 7-for-15 from the field in the first half, went 6-for-10 in the third.
In the first quarter, five different Cougars scored. In the first 12 minutes of the second half? Gard and Pliett were the only players to knock down buckets.
A Bremen three-pointer with 4:28 to play in the game drew the Lions within 49-39 with 4:28 remaining.
Sophomore Reddick Zolman finally became the third Cougar to score in the half with a bucket at the 4:05 mark push the lead back to 12 at 51-39.
But Orcutt scored twice, with a Cougar missed foul shot opportunity sandwiched between, and it was 51-43 with 1:14 to go.
Central Noble again missed on the front end of a one-and-one, but Gard was there for the offensive rebound. The ball ended up in Zolman’s hands, and he hit two free throws with 1:05 to left to make it 53-43.
Bremen’s Julian Alvarado hit a three with 50.7 seconds to go to make it 53-46.
Pliett was fouled with 49.1 seconds to go. He made one of two charity tosses to make it 54-46.
Orcutt’s three-pointer on Bremen’s next possession was off the mark and Pliett grabbed the rebound. This time around, Pliett made both free throws to make it 56-46 at the 36.7 second mark.
Bremen’s Silas Laidig added a three-pointer to end the scoring.
For the game, Central Noble shot 44.9% from the floor, and went 5-for-11 from behind the arc. Bremen shot 52.8% overall, and made good on seven of 13 three-point attempts.
The Cougars committed nine turnovers for the game. Bremen had 18 miscues, with 12 of those coming in the first half.
The game started out like it was going to be romp for Central Noble.
Lemmon knocked down a three to start things off, then Pliett scored from deep twice on consecutive possessions and it was 9-0 with 5:35 remaining in the first quarter.
Bremen got a three from Laidig, but junior Spencer Adams scored a two-pointer for Central Noble. Adams then fed a cutting Sam Essegian to make it 13-3 with 3:40 left in the quarter. Essegian scored again inside to make it 15-3, then Pliett added a bucket and it was 17-3 with 2:11 left in the first.
Bremen scored next, but then junior Jackson Andrews hit on a floater to make it 19-5. Bremen hit a three in the final seconds of the first and Central Noble led after one, 19-8.
The Cougars’ lead grew to 37-17 after Gard scored inside with 1.5 seconds to go in the half.
