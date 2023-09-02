Fiedler joins AMI
KENDALLVILLE — AMI Investment Management has added to its investment team.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Fiedler joins AMI
KENDALLVILLE — AMI Investment Management has added to its investment team.
Jared Fiedler is a Fort Wayne native who spent the last three years in Indianapolis working for one of the MIdwest’s largest investment advisory firms..
Fiedler attended Blackhawk Christian High School and graduated from Purdue University with a bachelor’s degree in finance. In 2021, he earned the Certified Financial Planner designation.
“We are excited to have Jared join our team and serve AMI clients,” firm President Michael Axel said.
AMI Investment Management is located in Kendallville. The firm was founded in 1995 and works with individuals and institutions to design and manage investment portfolios to meet their goals.
Shelter closes due to influx from neglect case
KENDALLVILLE — The Humane Society of Noble County closed its shelter Friday due to an influx of dogs from a neglect case.
Shelter workers expected to take in 20 dogs from a neglect case on East Baseline Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.