KENDALLVILLE — You can tell it's almost Christmas time because city departments are making all of their end-of-year purchases, with the Kendallville Park Department leading the way Tuesday.
The park department is encumbering thousands from its 2022 budget as it places orders for new equipment and materials for next year as the Kendallville Board of Works and Public Safety approved multiple request for superintendent Dawn McGahen.
In total, the parks received approval for 15 different purchases totaling just under $170,000.
Those included:
• $34,704 to Pulver Asphalt Paving for paving and striping of the Kendallville Outdoor Recreation Complex parking lot. The park department encumbered $45,000 last year toward the total of $79,704 for the work.
• $7,154.51 to MVP Disc Sports for 18 permanent disc golf baskets and locks for the new Woodland Trail Disc Golf Course.
• $17,923.72 to Kenn-Feld Group for two new John Deere mowers, with credit for trading in two older mowers.
• $21,129.41 to Belson Outdoors for 20 new recycled plastic picnic tables. McGahen said the department burned about 30 wooden picnic tables from the 1970s and 1980s that were beyond salvage and the park will move toward more durable plastic equipment in the future.
• $22,252.29 to Kenn-Feld Group for a new John Deere tractor, with credit for trading in an old tractor.
• $6,065.90 to Harrell's for chemicals and fertilizers.
• $31,120.46 to More Farm Store for two new Kubota utility vehicles, which will be put into service primarily at the sports complex and Bixler Lake Campground.
• $9,242 to Hixson Sand and Gravel for limestone and sand needed for parking lots, roads, beaches and baseball diamonds.
• $750 for janitorial supplies for the Youth Center, park bathrooms and sports complex
• $679.30 for tables and chairs for the Youth Center.
• $1,000 for a new refrigerator and microwave for the maintenance barn.
• $7,500 to Big C Lumber for various building supplies.
• $4,000 to Kendall Electric for lights and electrical repairs at the campground.
• $2,000 for tools, shovels, rakes, ladders and other equipment.
• $4,000 for replacement trees for 15 white oaks that need to be taken down due to rot.
In other business Tuesday, the board of works:
• Approved measures to advertise for sale a property it owns at 451 Freeman Street, that was obtained years ago through a condemnation process.
City Attorney Doug Atz said at least one buyer has expressed interest in buying the empty lot.
"We have had some inquiries from citizens who are interested in possibly buying it," Atz said. "The citizen that is interested believes that it might be (buildable)."
• Approved a quote of $5,075 with Minser Building Services to build a new wall in the clerk-treasurer's office to restrict office to the back hallway.
"We're doing it downstairs to make that more secure area," Mayor Suzanne Handshoe said.
"It was one of the things we recommended to help secure the building and specifically records we don't want people to have access to," Police Chief Lance Waters said.
• Approved $5,391 for materials to do an in-house bank stabilization and sewer lining for eroded banks of Bixler Lake Ditch near East Noble High School.
• Approved $142,277 for materials to replace the 72-inch corrugated metal pipe that carries Bixler Lake Ditch under Main Street just north of Drake Road. The project will be done in-house in June after school lets out for the summer.
• Accepted the resignation of firefighter Kody Forker, who is taking a new position with the Angola Fire Department. Chief Jeremy McKinkley also received approval to open the hiring process to replace Forker.
• Approved purchase of a new 2024 Ford Explorer police edition for the Kendallville Police Department at a cost of $40,009. Waters said the order is a second attempt at getting a new police SUV after Ford canceled all orders this year due to supply issues.
• Approved purchase of $2,150 of 9-millimeter ammunition and $2,240 in 5.56-millimeter ammunition for firing range training. The ammo is being purchased from Second Amendment in Kendallville.
• Approved purchase of new office furniture for the chief of police's office at a cost of $6,862.66.
• Tabled a request to designate a new school resource officer as the Kendallville Police Department and East Noble continue to work out details of the position and duties.
• Paid $4,115.02 for the annual Insight subscription that power in-car computers in police department vehicles.
• Approved $4,464.26 to purchase two new security cameras for City Hall as part of an ongoing upgrade to cameras in the building.
• Approved transfer of Dave Mooney from the wastewater department to the street department as a heavy equipment operator.
• Approved $8,672.86 for a repair of the city's sewer line camera equipment.
