LIGONIER — A Ligonier man trying to recover his lost kayak on Wednesday afternoon was rescued from a log in the Elkhart River. He was cold, but not injured, said Police Chief Bryan Shearer on Friday.
The man, in his 30s, went into the river to retrieve the kayak on the south bank of the Elkhart River between Martin and Grand streets. His son was on the north bank, but never entered the water.
Recent rains have made the river level high, Shearer said, and the man was overtaken by the rapid current. The man was able to grab onto a log and get into a squatting position on top of it. He began yelling for help.
A neighbor on Grand Street heard the man yelling, but was not able to immediately see him. She called 911 at 3:32 p.m.
Ligonier firefighters responded with their boat and water rescue equipment and brought the man to shore. He was uninjured, but cold, so he warmed up in the Noble County EMS unit. He refused further treatment at the scene.
Shearer praised his police officers, Ligonier firefighters and Noble County EMS for a successful rescue.
