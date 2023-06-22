CROMWELL — Cromwell will begin a process to get funding to demolish the former high school and elementary school buildings. The elementary building has served as a community center, but both buildings are now dilapidated and deemed unsafe.
Council members Jerry Pauley, Tiffanie Gudakunst and DeVon Miller heard information from Matt Brinkman of Region 3-A on a blight clearance program that could be a good fit for Cromwell.
Brinkman said the program would allow the town to be proactive in dealing with the buildings’ condition.
A blight clearance proposal for demolition is due in October, with the application for the program due in December. Photographs taken over the years can be used to document the buildings’ changes over time.
Program requirements include maintaining the site as green space for five years, which could be an asset with the site so near the town park. Other requirements are two public hearings, an engineer’s cost estimate for demolition, an environmental review, a blight resolution for the site from the council, an online survey for input from residents, and letters of support for the project.
In other business, the council paid the bills for the water rehabilitation project in progress. DLZ submitted two invoices: $14,800 for construction and engineering services; and $335,735 on behalf of Kirk Brothers for construction.
Casey Erwin of DLZ said the town’s water tower will be drained from August to October for rehabilitation and painting. The water plant alone can pump 120 gallons per minute, which will limit Sparta Township Fire Department’s ability to fight fires.
DeVon Miller said he met with firefighters to discuss options for getting water if needed. Miller said the department has access to two dry hydrants and could pump water from a nearby lake.
The council agreed to a color scheme for painting the water tower. The stem and lower bowl will be dark blue, with a light blue or sky blue on the top of the bowl. The town’s name will be painted on the bowl, either in block letters or a script font.
Josh Koontz of Astbury said the town’s hydrants will be flushed in two weeks, Monday through Wednesday, in advance of the tower draining later in the year. Notices for the hydrant flush are in residents’ utility bills.
The purchase of new street signs prompted a discussion on parking regulations and designating a snow route through town. The town’s parking ordinance would have to be amended to enforce changes.
Overnight parking in the business district has been a problem. Miller noted that landlords should provide parking for their rental properties. Downtown tenants could park in the public lot a block south of the town hall, he said.
The council reaffirmed that no brush or fallen trees are to be placed on the sidewalks or in the streets. Residents are responsible for removing brush or trees that fall, with the exception of storm damage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.