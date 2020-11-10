Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Thursday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
Emerson J. Pelz, 44, of the 9700 block of North Koher Road East, Syracuse, was arrested at 2:24 p.m. Thursday on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Pelz was held on $2,500 bond.
Dylan D. Blade, 22, of the 700 block of Berry Lane, Kendallville, was arrested at 9:38 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Blade was held without bond.
Derrick A. David, 27, of the 800 block of Erie Pass, Auburn, was arrested at 9:09 a.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. David was held without bond.
Jenee M. Fugate, 27, of the 4700 block of South C.R. 400W, Pleasant Lake, was arrested at 9:08 a.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Kyle A. Gibson, 25, of the 200 block of East Gertrude Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:47 a.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Gibson was held without bond.
Joshua L. Jacobs, 31, of the 400 block of East Hazel Street, Albion, was arrested at 5:42 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class C misdemeanor; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. Jacobs was held on $2,500 bond.
Heather N. Jones, 25, of the 900 block of South Main Street, Auburn, was arrested at 1:52 a.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a violation of drug court, a Level 6 felony. Jones was held without bond.
Gary N. Masters II, 36, of the 600 block of Front Street, Rome City, was arrested at 1:10 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Jasmine L. Ostendorf, 30, of the 200 block of North Jefferson Street, Cromwell, was arrested at 12:52 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Ostendorf was held without bond.
Bryan J. Pelfrey, 40, of the 500 block of South C.R. 200E, LaGrange, was arrested at 2:23 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Pelfrey was held on $2,500 bond.
Estill A. Perkins 32, of the 700 block of Lions Drive, Rome City, was arrested at 10:54 a.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Perkins was held without bond.
Dustie L. Watson, 28, of the 600 block of Dowling Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 4:09 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a violation of condition, modification or revocation of specialized driving privileges. Watson was held without bond.
Gary J. Fitzgerald, 36, of the 4800 block of Turbo Trail, Fort Wayne, was booked at 7:41 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Kriostopher V. Grubb, 34, of Angola, was booked at 9:34 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Ryan J. Haynes, 37, of the 1000 block of South Main Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 11:01 a.m. Saturday by Ligonier police on a charge of domestic battery involving moderate bodily injury, a Class B felony. Haynes was held on $2,500 bond.
Curtis C. Kerr, 50, of the 300 block of Cherry Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 8:47 p.m. Saturday by Kendallville on charges of possession of methamphetmine, a Level 6 felony; driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of a schedule I, II III, IV or V controlled substance. No bond information provided.
Shelby A. Laubham, 26, of the 700 block of West Union Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 2:42 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class B misdemeanor and a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Laubham was held on $2,500 bond.
Paul A. Lothamer, 52, of the 3200 block of East C.R. 100N, Albion, was booked at 9:26 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Mitchell T. Miller, 30, of the 1000 block of North Van Buren Street, Auburn, was booked at 9:24 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Class A misdemeanor charge. No further charging information provided.
Andrew M. Serafini, 25, of the 700 block of Lafontaine Street, Huntington, was booked at 10:06 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Catherine I. Shepherd, 30, of the 8100 block of East Backwater Road, North Webster, was booked at 6:15 p.m. Sunday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Travis A. Smith, 36, of the 500 block of South Orchard Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 4:01 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Smith was held without bond.
