SHIPSHEWANA — A 53-year-old Howe man was pronounced deceased by the LaGrange County Coroner as a result of injuries sustained from a single vehicle crash on Monday.
Indiana State Police responded to the crash at 4150 W. S.R. 120 In LaGrange County at 6:50 p.m. Upon arrival, Troopers located a single passenger vehicle rolled onto its passenger side with the sole occupant driver entrapped and unresponsive.
The driver was identified as 53-year-old Trent T. McDowell of Howe.
Trooper Jacob Bill’s preliminary investigation of the crash scene revealed that McDowell’s 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe had been traveling east on S.R. 120 prior to the crash. For an unknown reason McDowell’s vehicle ran off the edge of the road, when he lost control and over corrected. The Tahoe impacted a tree and rolled over.
Although the airbag safety system was deployed, further post-crash investigation will reveal whether the driver safety belt was properly worn. It was not evident during the preliminary investigation whether or not alcohol or drugs were contributing factors.
The crash remains under investigation by Trooper Bill and an ISP crash reconstruction specialist. There is no further information to be released at this time.
Trooper Bill was assisted at the scene by multiple Trooper’s from both the Toll Road Post and Fort Wayne Post, the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department, the LaGrange County Coroner and Grate’s Wrecker Service.
