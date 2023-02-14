You can’t just have a star and win a regional.
You need a true supporting cast. Not bit players. Cameos wouldn’t cut it.
Not at this level.
The Central Noble girls basketball team had it all Saturday, knocking off the 23-3 South Central Satellites, 64-52, in win Saturday’s Class 2A Winamac Regional.
Senior Madison Vice deserves a ton of accolades after the victory. The Cougar scored 16 of her game-high 33 points in the fourth quarter. She grabbed 15 rebounds — also a game high.
Vice hit all eight free throws in the game’s final minute to secure the victory.
But every single Cougar earned a share of the spotlight on Saturday.
On nearly every possession, every Central Noble player on the floor handled the ball at least once. Every player had to handle frantic, aggressive pressure from the Satellites.
South Central was tough and physical. Arms waving in the faces of every Cougar who got the ball. Hands and arms blocking the passing lanes. Bodies pushing them further from the basket.
Surely, the Satellites would back off when the ball was 20 feet from the basket. Not a chance.
And each and every Cougar handled the ball like a champion. There’s no rattle in Central Noble. Not a weak link.
Instead there was composure. Grit. Determination.
The hotter the pressure got, the cooler Meghan Kiebel played, the cooler became Abby Hile, Grace Swank and McKenna Malcolm. And Kierra Bolen and Taylor Custer off the bench, too.
Playing physical? That’s right up Central Noble’s alley.
“It wasn’t too physical for me,” Kiebel said.
Vice said, “They were physical. It was the kind of game we like to play.”
It wasn’t just the Cougars keeping cool in handling the ball either.
There was Hile sweeping into the lane for a pair of layups when the Cougars needed them most. Swank gliding between two defenders for a bucket. Kiebel knocking down three three-pointers and two foul shots. Malcolm, too, had her moments, including the clincher.
With just under two minutes to play, South Central worked the ball around and tried a three-pointer to cut into Central Noble’s nine-point lead at the time. The rebound went long and Malcolm grabbed it, racing down the floor, with Satellite defenders hot on her trail. Malcolm gathered herself just a little and nailed the layup, giving the Cougars an 11-point lead with 1:43 to play.
Game. Set. Regional title.
Malcolm, Kiebel and Hill all scored in the fourth quarter.
“They’re a talented team,” South Central coach Ben Anderson said.
Maddie Ice
Vice, meanwhile, was the lynchpin to it all.
While everyone touched the ball most every possession, she was the one who shined brightest on a star-laden floor.
Vice had 12 points and 10 rebounds in the first half.
She dominated.
And she pretty much ruined South Central’s plan to create offense from its press.
“She did a good job of making that look like Swiss cheese,” Anderson said of his team’s attempts at full-court pressure.
South Central’s coach had seen film on Central Noble. He knew the best strategy was to not let Vice touch the basketball in the first place.
“We tried to keep the ball out of her hands,” Anderson said. “We weren’t very successful.”
And when the game was on the line in the final moments, when the Satellites had to foul? Guess who had the ball?
Vice went 8-for-8 from the line in the final minute — the final minute of a regional — to secure the victory.
How did she do it? How does she mentally prepare for foul shots when a dream season is on the line?
When asked about that, when most players get a little weak in the knees, Vice said she thinks about anything but making or missing the foul shot. She thinks about the game situation. Who her defensive assignment is going to be. Thinking about the shot? She doesn’t want to get in her own way.
It’s a special thing she has. You can’t coach it into a player. You can’t practice it.
It’s the kind of intangible that constitutes the gulf between really good players and great ones.
All the Cougars showed that on Saturday at various moments, that trait of rising to the occasion.
But it pours out of Vice. When the towel crew mops up after she’s taken yet another spill to the court after a hard foul, that’s not sweat they’re cleaning up.
It’s heart. It’s desire. It’s sheer force of her will.
It’s the stuff of champions.
