ALBION — A Ligonier man is facing multiple felony counts following an incident in which he allegedly struck a female victim with a hammer and a cell phone in mid-November.
Marshall L. Nelson, 40, of the 1900 block of U.S. 6, is being held on $100,000 bond in the Noble County Jail.
The Noble County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has charged Nelson with criminal confinement while armed with a deadly weapon, a Level 3 felony; criminal confinement resulting in serious bodily injury, a Level 3 felony; domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury, a Level 5 felony; domestic battery be means of a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony; intimidation, a Level 5 felony; and interference with the reporting of a crime, a Class A misdemeanor.
When interviewed by police, Nelson denied the allegations.
According to charging documents, “multiple staples” were required in order to close the wounds allegedly inflicted on the victim.
Nelson was arrested on Nov. 18 by Ligonier police after officers were called to the 700 block of Lincolnway West, Ligonier, at 6:23 a.m., after the victim called 911 to report an emergency.
Ligonier Patrolman Mike Alexander said the woman was trying to leave the house as he arrived.
“She was covered in blood,” Alexander said.
According to the affidavit of probable cause filed in the case, the victim allegedly told police that Nelson had allegedly “confined her in various ways throughout the incident, including, but not limited to, grabbing and holding her wrists, hitting her in the head with a hammer, hitting her in the head with her cell phone and sitting on her chest.”
Alexander alleged there were signs of hammer blows to the woman’s skull.
Court documents allege the victim told police that while attempting to flee, “Nelson was striking her with a hammer and threatened her by saying, ‘Don’t make me go Jeffrey Dahmer on your ass.’”
Dahmer, an infamous serial killer and cannibal, was murdered by a fellow inmate in a Wisconsin prison in 1994 after being sentenced to 16 consecutive life sentences in 1992.
At an initial hearing on Nov. 21, Noble Circuit Court Judge Michael Kramer set Nelson’s bond at $100,000 and appointed the Noble County Public Defender’s Office to represent him.
Kramer ordered that if Nelson posts bond, he be fitted with with a GPS monitoring device prior to leaving the jail.
He remained in the jail as of Wednesday afternoon, according to jail staff.
His next court appearance is scheduled for 1:45 p.m. on Jan. 30, 2023, in Noble Circuit Court.
