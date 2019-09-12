KENDALLVILLE — East Noble plans to spend up to approximately $37.3 million in 2020 to run the school district, a slight increase from this year but within the state's allowable growth.
In Wednesday's school board meeting at the administration office in Kendallville, Business Manager Brian Leitch gave his annual walkthrough of the district's budget for the next year.
More than half of the district's spending is in the educational fund, which covers expenses related with the day-to-day teaching that occurs at the different schools.
The educational fund, which totals $23.3 million, is made up mostly of teacher and staff salaries, with "regular programs" accounting for $14.9 million. The remainder, all smaller accounts, including things like special education, vocational programs, building administration and extra curricular activities.
"It is a little bit ore than last year," Leitch said. "It’s up about 1.9%."
That increase, however, is below the state's growth quotient — the maximum figure the state allows local governments to grow their total tax levy — of 3.5%.
The district did see a little savings through a reduction in Teacher Employee Retirement Fund contributions for staff in the plan prior to 1996 and Leitch said the budget also builds in some expected changes in teacher pay, although official negotiations between the district and the teacher's association don't start until later this month, Leitch said.
The operations fund, which covers the cost of running the district and its facilities, was also up about 2.1% next year.
The majority of that $8.1 million budget is for operations and maintenance of facilities at $3.6 million, and another $1.9 million for transportation. Other items including general administration and central office staff, bus replacement and facility improvements.
The other three funds in the budget include two for debt and the rainy day fund.
As far as debt, the district will make payments of $1.78 million this year for a short-term bond that was taken to make facility upgrades at Avilla and South Side elementaries in recent years. That debt will be paid off at the end of 2021.
The bigger, and longer-term debt, is $3.16 million in payments for the new East Noble Middle School, which was approved by voters via referendum. Property owners made the first year of payments on that this year and will continue paying through 2033.
The last fund is the rainy day fund, a district savings account, which Leitch said is being tapped for up to $1 million for expanding and revamping the district's preschool offering in an early learning center to be established at Avilla Elementary.
The school board OK'd exploring that idea last month, but the project is still in the early stages. The district will be working with a firm to determine a preliminary design and program details, with the anticipation that, if approved, construction would begin next year.
Leitch reminded board members that the $1 million being budgeted doesn't have to be fully spent, just that it's available up to that amount for the project.
"You guys are in full control of how much that actually ends up being but the budget is set not to exceed that," Leitch said.
Final tax rates for the district won't be known until early next year and will depend on the final assessed value of all properties in the East Noble taxing district.
Values have been growing steadily year-to-year, and Leitch expects that the tax rate will remain fairly stable at around 91 cents per $100, which would remain lower than the 2016 rate, when East Noble promised the new middle school debt wouldn't increase taxes.
