Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Tuesday morning, according to jail records.
John W. Barry, 47, of the 200 block of West McKay, Saline, Michigan, was arrested at 8:08 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. Barry was held without bond.
Jeremy A. Garber, 47, of the 300 block of North Olive Street, Cromwell, was arrested at 3:50 p.m. Monday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Garber was held without bond.
Robert J. Muller Jr., 35, of the 600 block of East Mitchell Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 12:44 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Jason J. O’Connor, 49, of the 400 block of South Randolph Street, Garrett, was arrested at 8:06 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 5 felony. No further charging information provided. O’Connor was held without bond.
Benjamin K. Vanvynckt, 38, of the 1200 block of Stanley Street, Mishawaka, was arrested at 3:11 p.m. Monday on a warrant relating to a court order. No further charging information provided. Vanvynckt was held without bond.
