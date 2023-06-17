KENDALLVILLE — Founding volunteers, collaborative partners and board members gathered Thursday to reap one of the rewards for their efforts in preserving and repurposing the Community Learning Center’s historic building.
Connie Haas Zuber of ARCH Inc. of Fort Wayne presented the 2023 ARCHie Outreach Award to Julia Tipton, executive director of the Community Learning Center, in honor of the revitalization of the former school building into its next role as a community education center of programs and gathering spots.
The 1915 Kendallville High School building had two additions in 1938 and 1983 and later served as East Noble Middle School until the current middle school building was constructed. Many original features and design elements have been preserved, uncovered or discovered.
ARCH Inc., which stands for Architecture & Community Heritage, uses the ARCHie Awards to recognize the preservation and investment in historic places in Allen County and the outlying counties of Adams, Wells, Huntington, Wabash, Whitley, Kosciusko, Noble, DeKalb, LaGrange and Steuben. The awards were announced May 25 for Historic Preservation Month.
“You’re community builders,” Zuber said to her audience in the Community Learning Center’s Art Deco auditorium, designed by Fort Wayne architect A.M. Strauss, a Kendallville native. “We admire your work.”
Another ARCHie Award winner with local ties are Joan and Creager Smith of Fort Wayne. Creager Smith is the son of the late attorney John Martin Smith, a preservationist and DeKalb County’s long-time historian. The Smiths received a Single Family Residential ARCHie Award for their home and garage, which was originally opened in 1955 as Fort Wayne’s first Volkswagen dealership at 7801 Baer Road. Garage 53 holds Creager’s historic cars and automobile paraphernalia and memorabilia.
The CLC joins a prestigious list of major historic preservation projects in northeast Indiana. A Preservation Partners ARCHie Award went to RTM Ventures for Electric Works in Fort Wayne.
With the debut of the west campus of Electric Works, ARCH’s preservation committee felt the time was right to honor the business partners who led the years of work that made the transformation of the former GE manufacturing facility possible.
Jeff Kingsbury, of RTM Ventures, who accepted the award, said he would be glad if all the community members and business and civic leaders who supported the project and helped make it happen would consider themselves partners in the success, too. Planning work continues on the east campus and will involve community input, he said.
BDG LLC was honored with a Commercial Rehabilitation ARCHie Award for reviving a 1925 warehouse to serve as offices for MKM architecture + design at 435 E. Brackenridge St., Fort Wayne. Architect Zach Benedict of MKM did work for the CLC building.
The other commercial rehabilitation award went to Jerry Henry for his work on Fort Wayne’s first 24-hour service station at 815 Lafayette St. The service station, also designed by well-known architect A.M. Strauss, was transformed into a coffee shop-cocktail lounge plus a barber shop.
Among many notable projects, Strauss also designed the Lincoln Tower in Fort Wayne and the Auburn Automobile Company’s showroom that is now the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum in Auburn
ARCH Inc. also recognized 14 individual owners for their work on single family residential homes, compatible new construction, and good stewardship of historic structures, even when they’ve been damaged.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.