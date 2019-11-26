ALBION — The money pit that is the Noble County landfill continues to cause headaches for the Noble County Commissioners.
The county budgets approximately $100,000 per year on landfill related issues.
And although 2019 is nearly closed, the landfill is showing no signs of easing up on the county expense report.
During Monday's meeting, the commissioners learned that testing done on one of the sites on the northern side of the landfill has exceeded acceptable methane levels set by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management.
Again.
Derek Faulk, of Wilcox Environmental Engineering, suggested to the commissioners that the problem might be alleviated by putting in three additional vents on the property to allow the methane to escape before it reaches the border of the property.
Two years ago, a 100-yard trench was dug in the northern section. A venting system was put into the trench to help remove the methane at that point.
Faulk said the latest methane testing at the site north of the trench seems to indicate that the methane is traveling below the trench and exiting to the north.
The testing probe which showed the excessive methane is 25 feet deep.
The constitution of the soil prevented the digging of the trench to that depth.
Faulk estimated the cost of three additional vents to allow the methane to harmlessly escape at $13,650. The county will also have to pay for testing which could run in the neighborhood of $500-$750. The testing will have to be done weekly for the first couple of months, Faulk said.
If the methane level at the test site reaches acceptable levels, IDEM will relax its testing requirements gradually.
Faulk said the methane is produced as organic matter that was placed into the landfill years ago breaks down.
The commissioners asked Faulk to bring a proposal for doing the work, including the cost of testing, before the end of the year so money could be encumbered from that account into next year's budget.
Faulk said he couldn't be sure if the vents will fix the problem.
"In our business, there's no guarantee," he said. "It's an inexact science."
In the summer of 2018, the county spent $92,000 to purchase 16.54 acres of land north of the landfill because of leachate that was seeping onto that property. By owning the property the leachate was appearing on, it removed some of the county's liability.
Also at Monday's commissioners meeting:
• The commissioners learned that the next step in its construction of a new governmental annex on the block to the west of the Noble County Courthouse was the design development stage, with department heads meeting with the project's architectural firm, American Structurepoint. During these meetings the department heads would discuss layout of their new office spaces and space requirements in more detail than previously done.
Project manager Zack Smith, the county highway department's engineer, said the meetings would be held the third week of December.
• A discussion was held regarding a speed study which was done on C.R. 300N between C.R. 1000E.
In October 2018, the council reduced the speed on that road due to 45 mph from 55 mph because of excess speeds at that time.
After area residents complained, a new speed study was done. This new study also showed excessive speeds, with a majority of vehicles traveling more than 10 mph over the posted limit.
"We made an adjustment and things are worse than ever," Smith said.
The study showed 8% of the traffic on the road during the study was truck traffic. Normally, a rural road only sees 1% truck travel, Smith said.
The amount of heavy trucks using the road is causing pavement deterioration.
Area residents Tom and Karen Patrick were at Monday's meeting and expressed their concern with the heavy truck traffic.
Noble County currently does not have any roads designated as no-thru travel for trucks, but Smith said he will put together such an ordinance for the commissioners' consideration.
• The commissioners reappointed Sam Arnold as their representative on the Noble County Public Defender Board.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the commissioners will take place beginning at 8:30 a.m. Dec. 9, with its second meeting for December taking place Dec. 16 due to the Christmas holiday.
