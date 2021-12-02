KENDALLVILLE — Students who are apart of the Marine Service Technology program at the Impact Institute in Kendallville got a generous gift this fall.
The program received two donated outboard motors from manufacturers Bennington Marine and Yamaha Motor Co. in October to help provide students equipment to work on during instruction time. Both companies donated three outboard motors in total.
The marine tech program is one of the technical programs offered by Impact Institute, which serves high school students in 11th and 12th grades who are interested in learning vocational skills.
An outboard motor attaches to a boat from its stern. Some have the ability to steer small boats, while larger outboards are controlled by steering systems.
The motors will be used as part of the school’s curriculum around Yamaha equipment that will allow students to obtain entry-level certifications for entering the workforce or continuing their education elsewhere.
Bennington and Yamaha have donated equipment to Impact in past years. The school also has a partnership with Yamaha, which they have had since 2017.
Jim Walmsley, director of the Impact Institute, said these donations are vital to the program and it allows them to keep pace with the industry’s latest technology.
“It helps us keep our program great and provides our students the best possible learning experience,” he said.
The school isn’t capable of purchasing this equipment itself due to the high costs of things like outboard motors. He said outboards can cost upward $30,000.
Impact was able to get the outboards donated to the program because of the connections Instructor Ryan Ramsay has throughout the marine service industry. This includes both local dealerships and manufacturers.
Bennington has previously donated up to $100,000 worth of equipment to the program, much of that credited to Ramsay.
Walmsley said the program has an advisory committee that stays close to people in the industry and allows them to keep up with the latest industry trends. Those relationships continue because Impact helps feed those industries with skilled workers right out of school.
The marine tech program started nearly 30 years ago as Marine Mechanics in Hamilton. He said the program is located in Kendallville due to the surrounding geography that includes lakes across northeast Indiana.
Having the proximity to places like Lake James in Steuben County, the area felt the need for a school to train people for servicing boats and other marine equipment.
The program’s current class is 25 students, which is the typical amount they have in any given year.
He said many of the current technicians in the area are close to retirement age and local marinas and manufacturers will need people to replace them once they’re gone.
Students in the program have the opportunity to do internships while in school to gain on-the-job experience.
“Some of the things they’re learning now are how to winterize boats and when it gets closer to summer, they learn how to prepare the boats for that season,” Walmsley said.
Once students complete the program at Impact, some of them go straight into the workforce to work for marinas or dealers and others continue their education at places like the Marine Mechanics Institute in Florida.
Ben Teague, a second year student at Impact from Churubusco Jr./Sr. High School, said he first got interested in going to Impact back when he was a high school freshman.
“I came to one of Impact’s boot camps they hold for interested students and I immediately got hooked on marine mechanics when I saw it,” he said.
Since joining the program, he has learned a lot about outboards and how they operate.
He is also gaining on-the-job experience by working at Patona Bay Marina near Tippecanoe Lake as a technician, where he’s worked for the past six months.
“I definitely like it and have learned a lot on the job from the people I work for,” he said.
He said the donations from Bennington and Yamaha have helped the program out a lot and gives them the opportunity to work on the latest pieces of equipment in the industry.
“The new motors allow us to learn how to work on the newer systems inside of onboards and boats,” he said.
