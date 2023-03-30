ALBION — The Albion Town Council had to open its pocketbook for a pair of necessary expenditures Tuesday evening.
The council approved Fire Chief Bob Amber’s request to spend $7,389 to have a new dual-radio installed on Engine 91.
One of the two radios on the fire truck had issues with maintaining power. Amber said VHF and 800 Mhz frequencies are necessary to communicate with dispatchers and for talking with individual firefighters on a scene.
Amber said he preferred to go with a dual-radio instead of having to maintain two separate radio units.
The radio that was going bad was installed in 2012.
The council also approved a request to purchase a backup transfer pump for the Albion Wastewater Department.
A pump at the town’s sewer lagoon systems had gone out, and the town’s lone backup was installed. The department requested the new pump to have on standby.
The cost of the pump was $4,509.
Also at Tuesday’s regularly scheduled meeting:
• Albion Town Marshal Scott Cole received permission to advertise the sale of a 2013 Dodge Charger which had been decommissioned.
• Amber reported that the town’s tornado siren would be tested the second and fourth Monday of every month through October at 6 p.m.
If inclement weather is forecast for that time, however, the test would not be conducted.
• Council president Vicki Jellison announced that Augusta Hills Learning, Recreation and Community Center would be holding an open house to mark its two years of operation from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
The center is located at 2080 W. Main St, Albion.
