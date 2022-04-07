INDIANAPOLIS — If you’re looking to build a tornado safe room in your home, you will now be able to get help from the state in covering some of the costs.
The Indiana Department of Homeland Security is offering residents who build a FEMA-approved tornado safe room the opportunity to be reimbursed up to 75% of what they paid to build their shelters.
People have until April 15 to apply for the reimbursement program. The reimbursements are capped at $5,000 and residents have to cover the remaining 25% of the costs to build.
Mary Moran, director of IDHS’ Emergency Management and Preparedness division, said the typical cost to build a safe room is up to $7,000.
She said the idea for starting this program was after the state encountered a major tornado in 2005 in Evansville that resulted in 20 people being killed and 200 injured.
“We’ve had past tornadoes across the state that resulted in major fatalities,” she said. “There wasn’t much work being done about getting safe rooms built in people’s homes.”
The agency is currently in its second round of providing reimbursements with the deadline looming next week.
She said this year her agency has about $119,000 to distribute to residents who build a safe room and that 23 families have received funding from the program for doing so.
Residents are allowed to choose what type of safe room they want built. In order to get approved for the funds, IDHS has to inspect the safe rooms to determine of they meet the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s criteria, which includes door requirements and wind resiliency.
The agency has also reached out to schools across Indiana about building shelters inside of school buildings in case a tornado struck near it.
She believes the grant program is one of the best mitigation programs IDHS has accomplished and has helped address a large need in the state.
“Since 1950, we’ve had 226 deaths from tornadoes and encounter 22 tornadoes per year in Indiana,” she said. “Indiana is in the high winds category for tornadoes.”
Northeast Indiana hasn’t encountered any major tornadoes in the past decade. Albion experienced an EF1 tornado in March 2016, which is characterized as weak with winds between 70-110 mph winds resulting in only light to moderate damage. Albion suffered no property damage from it.
LaGrange County experienced an EF1 in July 2014 that was about 50 yards wide and resulted in no damage.
To prepare for a tornado, make sure you have a weather alert radio to stay informed on any updates. Make sure to have battery powered flashlights, a supply of water, food and a first aid kit.
Also make sure to have a plan ahead of time to know where to hide and stay safe.
