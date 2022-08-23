KENDALLVILLE — Come the first weekend of October, Kendallville will use the same lineup of road closures and parking restrictions for the crowd-drawing Apple Festival at the fairgrounds.
Basically, forget trying to snag close-by freebie parking in the neighborhood near the festival, as usual.
Police Chief Lance Waters presented the planned road restrictions for Apple Festival weekend, taking place on Saturday Oct. 1 and Sunday Oct. 2 this year.
"This isn't any different than we've done in the last few years," Waters said.
That lineup of restrictions includes:
No parking either side: Wayne Street from Riley Street to Park Avenue; Park Avenue from Wayne Street to Dowling Street; Simon Street from Fair Street to Wood Street; Wood Street from North Street to Dowling Street; Harding from Wood Street to Riley Street; and Fair Street from North Street to Wayne Street.
Street closures: Fair Street from North Street to Simon Street; Fair Street from Simon Street to Wayne Street; westbound Simon Street from Fair Street to Wood Street; eastbound Simon Street from Wood Street to Fair Street; Wood Street from East Wayne Street to Dowling Street and northbound Park Avenue from Dowling Street to Wayne Street.
Closures on Fair Street from North to Simon and westbound Simon Street between Fair and Wood will run from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, while other roads will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday. All Roads will be closed 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Traffic control: Kendallville Police will be directing traffic at Park Avenue and Dowling Street as well as Dowling Street and Fairview Boulevard. Those intersections will have lane restrictions during the hours of the festival.
Kendallville Apple Festival is expected to run shuttle service again this year, with free parking for attendees at the Fairview Plaza Shopping Center by Rural King and at East Noble Middle School on Drake Road.
One wrinkle in this year's plan is that the Indiana Department of Transportation is in the midst of doing repaving work on U.S. 6 from Kendallville to Interstate 69 in DeKalb County. It's unclear exactly where crews will be come Apple Festival weekend, with city officials hoping its not right around the fairgrounds.
"(City engineer Scott Derby) is going to have some conversation with INDOT," Board of Works President Jim Dazey said.
After last year's festival, Waters said traffic wasn't too bad for festival weekend, although lingering caution about COVID-19 as well as some dodgy weather on Saturday may have also played a role in keeping some of the usual crowd away.
The festival had also added an extra shuttle bus last year, running three instead of the typical two.
