AUBURN — The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum has announced it will join museums nationwide in the Blue Star Museums initiative, a program that provides free admission to currently-serving U.S. military personnel and their families this summer.
The 2023 program will begin on Armed Forces Day, Saturday, May 20, and end on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 4, 2023. Find the list of participating museums at arts.gov/bluestarmuseums.
Blue Star Museums is a partnership between the National Endowment for the Arts and Blue Star Families, in collaboration with the Department of Defense and participating museums across America.
“We are honored to participate again in the Blue Star Museums program to provide complimentary access to the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum for active military members and their families,” said museum Executive Director and CEO Brandon J. Anderson.
“We hope to inspire those that visit our museum with our mission to preserve the past and provide multi-generational audiences an educational and inspirational journey exploring the past, present, and future of the transportation industry while leveraging the museum’s collection as its foundation.”
“We thank the 2023 Blue Star Museums who invite military personnel and their families to experience the many wonders they have to offer, whether it’s a glimpse into the past, an encounter with awe-inspiring art, or a moment of discovery. Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum is helping to enrich the lives of military families and build meaningful connections between our nation’s military and their local community,” said Maria Rosario Jackson, chair of the National Endowment for the Arts, added.
Blue Star Museums include children’s museums, art, science, and history museums, zoos, gardens, lighthouses, and more, and hail from all 50 states.
District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
The current list of participating museums will continue to develop over the summer as organizations are welcome to register to be a Blue Star Museum throughout the summer.
The free admission program is available for those currently serving in the United States military — Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marine Corps, Navy, and Space Force, members of the Reserves, National Guard, U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps, and up to five family members. Qualified members must show a Geneva Convention common access card, DD Form 1173 ID card, DD Form 1173-1 ID card or the Next Generation Uniformed Services (Real) ID card for entrance into a participating Blue Star Museum.
