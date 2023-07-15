It was the best of haircuts.
It was the worst of haircuts.
These are, indeed, the times that try men’s souls.
(Please, don’t give me the Dickens for being a Paine about my mixed literature/historical references.)
For more than a decade, I had kept my hair buzzed.
That meant for more than a decade my head was instantly dry when I got out of the shower. It meant that I didn’t need a comb. It meant a large bottle of shampoo would last 2 1/2 years.
No muss. No fuss. No problem.
If I overslept and didn’t have time for a shower, as long as I applied cologne, it wasn’t an issue. No one would know the difference.
I look back on those times wistfully now.
Several months back, the Wife suggested I grow my hair out.
Albert Einstein came with the world’s most famous equation. Pretty much everyone is familiar with E=MC2. The depths of the meaning of this equation are lost on me.
Here’s a lesser known, equally profound equation: Happy Wife = Happy Life.
That second one I get — most of the time.
So I decided of the Wife’s own free will to let my hair grow out some.
It was a torturous process.
After years of just doing nothing but breaking the surface of my skull, my hair now had to do something.
When it got long enough, say three-quarters of an inch or so, it finally did do something. It fell over. Haphazardly.
Some of it fell over to the left. Some of it fell over to the right. Some to the front. The rest to the back.
The Wife suggested I put gel into it so it would fall into a more orderly, aesthetically pleasing fashion.
That dog would not hunt.
I have a tendency to go overboard when I trim my sideburns, often running the razor well past the sideburns. So we kept the sides of my head short.
It was, at least in the initial stages, admittedly a unique look.
Think Dilbert.
Friends compared it to the scientist on The Simpsons.
The Wife liked it. That’s all that mattered.
Eventually, the comments stopped.
And I was able to semi train my hair to part to the side.
Then it started to get too long on top. Mop-ish, dare I say.
As luck would have it, about the same time I had to attend a very formal function.
A mop for a head wouldn’t do.
So at the eleventh hour, I asked the Wife to trim up my hair.
Into the bathroom she went with scissors, my electric shaver, some yard shears and a Shop-Vac. I hesitated. Death row inmates walk more quickly.
I was not sitting where I could see the bathroom mirror. With my glasses off, it wouldn’t have mattered anyway.
So the Wife worked her magic. Hair began to fall into my lap from the scissors. The electric shaver took off some more. She went back to the scissors. Took a break to read some Scripture, mumbling something like “God help me.”
Came back at it with a determined-yet-frightened look on her face.
More scissors. More electric shaver. At one point, she was using both at the same time.
With about 15 minutes before we had to leave, she let out a heavy sigh.
She was done.
“Well?” I asked.
In her beautiful, caring voice, the Wife said, “You look like a mushroom.”
I didn’t tell her this at the time, but at that moment I died a little bit.
I still had to shower, so I hurried in without looking in the mirror at all.
Turns out, what the Wife lacks in professional hairstyle training, she more than makes for in astute personal observations.
I did, indeed, look like a mushroom. This was not the look I was going for heading to a formal function.
“It will grow out.” She said that about a dozen times.
Flash forward to two months later, and I need another trim.
We went through the same routine. The lawn shears. The scissors. The comb. The electric razor.
This time around, she kept parting my hair to the left as she cut it. I consistently pointed out that I parted my hair to the right. She said she knew what she was doing.
Hair fell everywhere. On the floor. The chair. My shoulders. Onto my chest.
Then she was done.
She walked around me a couple of times like a 4-H judge checking out a particularly interesting specimen.
“Well?” I asked her.
“It might look OK once you shower,” she said.
The Wife? She has a way with words.
