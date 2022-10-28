Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Wednesday morning, according to jail records.
Nicole Coburn, 40, of the 10200 block of C.R. 46, Millersburg, was arrested at 1:58 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Coburn was held without bond.
Justin A. Combs, 39, of the 900 block of South Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 12:35 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Combs was held on $2,500 bond.
Rebecca N. Hughes, 27, of the 2300 block of South Old S.R. 3, LaOtto, was arrested at 1:21 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor; and on two warrants charging Level 6 felonies, with no further charging information provided. Hughes was held without bond.
Aijay R. Schenher, 36, of the 200 block of East High Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 3:10 a.m. Tuesday by Kendallville police on a charge of domestic battery-adult against family or member less than 14 years old with bodily injury, a Level 5 felony. Schenher was held without bond.
Jason D. Smith, 35, of Avilla, was arrested at 1:21 p.m. Monday by Avilla police on a charge of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor. Smith was held on $3,500 bond.
Mitchell L. Troyer, 32, of the 200 block of South Main Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 1:56 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a court order. No charging information provided. Troyer was held without bond.
Shane A. Zimmerman, 36, of the 300 block of West Pine Street, Topeka, was arrested at 7:47 p.m. Monday by Wolcottville police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Zimmerman was held without bond.
Logan M. Amon, 22, of the 200 block of East Wade Street, Kendallville, was booked at 9:20 a.m. Tuesday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a probation violation.
Trevor D. Jacobs, 21, of the 8600 block of East C.R. 560S, Wolcottville, was arrested at 2:11 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Kim E. Rigsby, 57, of the 1800 block of Kammerer Road, Kendallville, was arrested at 3 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a court order relating to a Level 6 felony charge. Rigsby was held without bond.
Marcus R. Singleton, 48, of Carthage, North Carolina, was arrested t 2:11 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on three warrants charging Level 6 felonies. No further charging information provided. Singleton was held without bond.
William K. Smith, 33, of the 300 block of East Gertrude Street, was arrested at 3:26 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Smith was held without bond.
Chad S. Troye, 44, of the 900 block of Mildred Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 2:41 p.m. Tuesday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Stephen R. Hayes, 33, of the 00 block of Winchester Drive, Goshen, was arrested at 8:59 p.m. Wednesday by Ligonier police on a charge of possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia. Hayes was released on his own recognizance.
Sosha S. Mann, 41, of the 200 block of Kimberly Lane, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:40 a.m. Thursday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor. Mann was held on $2,500 bond.
Joshua M. Rigsby, 32, of the 900 block of South State Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:07 p.m. Wednesday on a Level 5 felony warrant, a Level 6 felony warrant and on a writ issued by the courts. Rigsby was held without bond.
