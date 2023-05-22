ALBION — The Noble County Drainage Board unanimously approved a measure to pave the way for $279,000 to be spent reconstructing the Stillinger Drain in north center Noble County.
The majority of costs would be billed directly to landowners whose property drains into the Stillinger. The cost would be figured into their 2024 or 2025 property tax bills.
The drainage board consists of Noble County Commissioners Anita Hess, Gary Leatherman and Gary Timmerman.
Noble County Surveyor Randy Sexton told the drainage board members the reconstruction needed as the system is continually having failures.
“You can continue to throw money at this thing,” Sexton said. “But you’re just kicking the can down the road.”
Hess, Leatherman and former Commissioner Dave Dolezal had denied an identical request in September 2022.
Sexton said the county’s periodic maintenance fund would contribute $25,000 to the project, with the rest of the cost split between the owners of 25 parcels of land which drain into the ditch.
The minimum charge to any parcel owner was $1,500. The largest portion of the project will be paid by Michael, Charles and Josh Lemmon, who petitioned for the reconstruction on Feb. 14. The Lemmons will be on the hook for $203,000.
In his formal report on the petition, Sexton said the drain was “in need of reconstruction. At this time, the tile is not functioning as it was designed.”
The final vote came after the drainage board heard more than an hour of arguments both pro and con the project.
The Commissioners Room at the Noble County Annex was packed Monday, with many in attendance questioning the benefits their respective properties would receive in comparison to the costs.
Resident Stacey McGinnis complained that after the first petition was denied last September, the Lemmons spent more than 40 minutes discussing the issue with the drainage board following the conclusion of the public hearing and subsequent denial.
“We were not asked to stay for that discussion,” McGinnis said of the opposition. “I’m going to question the procedure.”
That 40-minute discussion took place during the drainage board’s open meeting and was open to the public and recorded.
Prior to the September meeting, the surveyor’s office provided a list of the financial impacts on all of the parcel holders.
JD Reeve Acres LLC., for example, would have an additional assessment of $18,823 based on its number of affected acreage.
Ten of the 25 parcels affected involve paying the minimum of $1,500.
The reconstruction costs on a property owner’s assessment could be paid in one single year, or in five installments. A 10% charge on the unpaid balance would be charged each year, per Indiana code.
The Stillinger Drain was first installed in 1926, and much of the tile in that area comes from that era.
The old clay tile is failing and the Lemmons have been fixing the tile at their own expense since 1969. The longer time goes, the more often the tiles are in need of repair.
The reconstruction plan offered Monday by Sexton would bypass the section of the drain the Lemmons had constructed a barn over, shrinking the overall drain length by some 100 feet.
It would also eliminate the need for a pump located near C.R. 150E. The pump was purchased by the Lemmons and maintained by the hog operation to assist with drainage.
“There is no pump in the new system,” Sexton said. “It’s all gravity fed.”
Noble County has no pumps in its extensive drainage system.
In 2009, the Lemmons had made a similar petition to have the drain reconstructed, but it was denied due to costs.
Timmerman asked Sexton if there was anything to be gained by delaying the project, such as a potential for materials costing less in the future.
Sexton said he did not anticipate costs going down anytime soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.