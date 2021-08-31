Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Wednesday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
Steven D. Anthony, 55, of the 100 block of South Park Avenue, Kendallville, was arrested at 5:28 p.m. Wednesday by Wolcottville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia. Anthony was held on $2,500 bond.
Trenton W. Baker, 28, of the 200 block of East William Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday by Kendallville police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor. Baker was held on $2,500 bond.
Quentin J. King, 25, of the 2700 block of West Washington Center Road, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 2:48 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. King was held on $2,500 bond.
Ana M. Meyer, 23, of the 300 block of Ashton Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 5:28 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Meyer was held without bond.
James J. Oldham V, 24, of the 4900 block of Pocono Crossing, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 2:50 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. Oldham was held on $3,500 bond.
Travis L. Reiff, 36, of the 2100 block of North Binkley Road, Larwill, was arrested at 9:29 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on charges of operating with a blood alcohol level between 0.08-0.15%, a Class C misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Reiff was released on his own recognizance.
Matthew C. Rusher, 42, of the 11800 block of Millstone Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 6:24 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor. Rusher was held on $2,500 bond.
Mary M. Scott, 35, of the 300 block of Park Avenue, New Castle, was arrested at 3:29 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Scott was held on $2,500 bond.
Mark A. Slone, 24, of the 200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Kendallville, was arrested at 3:46 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Slone was held without bond.
Jamie M. Wolfe, 42, of the 2500 block of North C.R. 800W, Cromwell, was arrested at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Wolfe was held on $5,000 bond.
Juan D. Flores, 46, of the 1300 block of South Martin Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 12:38 a.m. Friday by Ligonier police on a charge of invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor. Flores was held without bond.
Jonathon T. Jarrett, 34, of the 500 block of Ogle Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 8:47 p.m. Thursday by Rome City police on a warrant charging a Class B misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Jarrett was released on his own recognizance.
Maria D. Nelson, 30, of the 400 block of North Riley Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 7:35 a.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. Nelson was held without bond.
Serena M. Wheeler, 40, of the 1400 block of Faith Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 9:39 a.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Wheeler was held on $2,500 bond.
Donna S. Wicker, 51, of the 1300 block of South Martin Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 12:38 a.m. Friday by Ligonier police on a charge of invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor. Wicker was held without bond.
Jerry D. Davis, 59, of the 1100 block of South Martin Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 2:35 p.m. Friday by Ligonier police on charges of being a habitual traffic violator-lifetime, a Level 5 felony; and resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony. No bond information provided.
Alexis Rivera, 20, of the 100 block of North Martin Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 7:49 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class B misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Rivera was held without bond.
Jose J. Salazar Jr., 42, of the 1500 block of Country Homes Drive, Ligonier, was arrested at 2:56 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a charge of domestic battery with a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony. Salazar was held without bond.
Zackary R. Willacker, 31, of the 400 block of Lincolnway West, Ligonier, was arrested at 11:26 p.m. Friday by Ligonier police on charges of neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony; and public intoxication, a Class A misdemeanor. Willacker was held on $2,500 bond.
Douglas Aker, 39, of the 300 block of East North Street, Kendallville, was booked at 9:29 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Class A misdemeanor charge. No further charging information provided.
Jay D. Bontrager, 20, of the 1500 block of North C.R. 675W, Shipshewana, was arrested at 3:24 a.m. Sunday by Ligonier police on a charge of minor possessing alcohol, a Class C misdemeanor. Bontrager was released on his own recognizance.
Clayton C. McCollum, 24, of the 9300 block of East U.S. 20, LaGrange, was arrested at 10:39 p.m. Saturday by Wolcottville police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Level 6 felony; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class C misdemeanor. McCollum was held on $2,500 bond.
Michael D. Rhoades, 18, of the 9300 block of East C.R. 200S, Avilla, was arrested at 12:29 a.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a charge of minor possessing alcohol, a Class C misdemeanor. Rhoades was released on his own recognizance.
Andrew J. Staton Jr., 23, of the 2900 block fo North Schlabach Street, Kimmell, was booked at 9:40 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Class A misdemeanor charge. No further charging information provided.
Dawn M. Sturdivant, 20, of the 900 block of Dartmouth Court, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 11:26 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor. Sturdivant was held without bond.
Kyle L. Baker, 38, of the 7600 block of North S.R. 9, Kendallville, was arrested at 3:27 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Baker was held on $2,500 bond.
Justin A. Handshoe, 34, of the 300 block of Ashton Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 5:30 p.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of a hypodermic needle or syringe, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class C misdemeanor; and operating without ever obtaining a license, a Class C misdemeanor. Handshoe was held on $2,500 bond.
Tori M. Nodine, 26, of the 3300 block of Parnell Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 4:25 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. Nodine was held on $2,500 bond.
Timothy S. Smith, 54, of the 1800 block of Raleigh Avenue, Kendallville, was arrested at 4:30 p.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Smith was held on $1,000 bond.
