LAGRANGE — At long last, the new LaGrange County Justice Building is on track to be open for business before the end of this month.
Landscaping is underway along the front of the building, and its parking lots have been paved and painted.
The project faced numerous delays right from the start when Mother Nature dumped heavy rain after heavy rain on LaGrange just as contractors were trying to get the project going, delaying pouring the building’s foundation and basement. In addition, unexpected underground discoveries, such as finding a large pocket of gasoline-contaminated soil, a relic of when the property was home to the former LaGrange County Sheriff Department and jail building, and at least one leaking buried fuel tank used to store gasoline for police cruisers.
Now, with all those problems little more than distant memories, the spaces inside the building are starting to look like the offices they were intended to be. Workers started installing desks and the rest of the furniture for the employees of the LaGrange County Probation Department and LaGrange County Prosecutor’s Office.
LaGrange County Commissioner Larry Miller announced the county will host a building open house either Monday or Tuesday. Miller, who had a long career in the building trades, was working alongside LaGrange County Courthouse Maintenance Supervisor Gary Mast, wrapping up a handful of small tasks around the building. One of those tasks included mounting a new commemorative bronze plaque on a wall near the building’s main entrance.
Built at a cost of $3.8 million, the 16,000-plus square foot, two-story building will become the home to the LaGrange County Probation Department and the LaGrange County Prosecutor’s Office.
Both those departments were housed in the basement of two different buildings — the probation department in the basement of the LaGrange County Courthouse and the prosecutor’s office in the basement of the LaGrange County Courthouse Annex building — and both had outgrown their space.
Jason Boggs, the county’s building inspector, has played a pivotal role in the construction of the new building, acting as the commissioners’ and council members’ eyes and ears on the project.
Boggs said all the problems that caused delays on this project were things that were simply beyond the control of either the county or the contractor.
“On any project you have you’re going to have a number of delays,” he said. “We just had a series of things that happened that were out of our control right from the beginning.”
Boggs said despite the problems, the county managed to keep the final cost of the building within budget.
Visitors will have to pass through a brand new, state of the art security checkpoint once the building is up and running. Security in the building will be provided by a member of the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office.
The LaGrange County Commissioners and members of the LaGrange County Council voted to finance the cost of building the new building using money from the county’s Major Moves Fund, and then pay that money back over time.
The building has been wired for state-of-the-art connectivity. A small section of the first floor remains unfinished, a planned spot that will allow for addition growth within county government in the future.
After the open house, crews will start moving in the remaining furniture, computers, phones and other items each department will need to function. That process could take another week. Miller said he can’t say right now when the building will be officially up and running.
The last remaining construction task that will need to be completed will be placing a large LaGrange County seal over the building’s main entrance. Miller said he expects that work will be completed after the building is opened.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.