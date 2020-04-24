KENDALLVILLE — Will they or won’t they?
Should they or shouldn’t they?
Last Saturday night, Main Street in Kendallville was packed with cars as cruisers attempted to shake themselves out of the quarantine blues by bringing back a popular city past time from the 1990s and before.
Social media blew up with the positives and negatives from the event.
Spontaneous event
In a Facebook post video, Dave VanderKaay said he was looking through various social media postings about people’s senior photos and got to reminiscing about his own old high school days, which included cruising, on the Thursday before Friday’s initial cruise.
Feeling nostalgic, he posted on his own page about wanting to go cruising on Friday.
“He posted something on Facebook,” longtime Kendallville resident Dawn McGahen said.
The idea caught on, but poor weather dampened the field of cars to 40 or so.
VanderKaay said he decided to take his family for ice cream on Saturday to the Blue Moon in Garrett, and was surprised when he made his way back to Kendallville at the amount of traffic.
“It was unbelievable,” McGahen said. “It did a lot of positives this weekend. It did my heart to see the families out.”
Instead of vehicles packed with teenagers, McGahen said there were many cars with parents who had cruised in their youth showing their children how it was done.
Getting out of the house and into the car was a welcome break for a lot of people going a little stir-crazy under the state’s COVID-19 stay-at-home order.
“We have been quarantined for three weeks. It was a great way to get out of the house while maintaining social distancing. I lived in K-ville through my teenage years and cruised often. My husband said he did too but we didn’t know one another back then. We wanna do it again,” Leslie Pynaert said.
Chris Hughes, who said it took a little over an hour to go from McDonald’s down Main Street and back, said he found out this weekend that his parents met while cruising years back.
For older residents, it was a throwback to old days and now they’re introducing their children to it.
“We ‘chopped town’ on Saturday. It was a great experience for my 17-year-old son. Brought back a lot of memories for me. That was what we did in the ‘80s to have fun and hang out with our friends. So glad this is coming back,” Char Sexton said.
Many posted on Facebook how much the cruising meant to them in the midst of the coronavirus crisis.
Community complaints
Many posted on Facebook how annoying all of the honking was for people who lived along the Main Street corridor, particularly some parents of small children. There were reports of cars stopped on railroad tracks and people not properly restrained, hanging out of vehicles.
Representatives from the cruising movement met with city officials this week to discuss those issues.
Those representatives were asked to postpone any further cruising events until Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb’s stay-at-home order, which prohibits unnecessary travel, expires on May 1.
Kendallville Police Chief Rob Wiley said the cruising representatives he spoke with this week seemed amendable to putting off the cruising, but said he was preparing for a scenario in which there would be others who did not want to wait.
“We anticipate a number of people who will probably be out,” Wiley said. “We will be monitoring it. We will have extra officers out.”
A repeat of last week’s nuisance type behavior could lead to tickets being issued this time around. Wiley communicated with the Noble County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office to discuss the enforcement of a state statute which forbids unnecessary honking of car horns.
Noise ordinance statutes could also be enforced and dangerous activities such as hanging from vehicles will not be tolerated.
“They need to have some consideration for other people’s rights this weekend,” Wiley said. “You can have fun without disregarding the rights of others.”
On Thursday afternoon, Mayor Suzanne Handshoe posted to Facebook asking residents to please be respectful and responsible if they choose to go out on the roads again.
“The Main Street ‘Cruise for COVID’ was, for many people, a nostalgic event that reminded them of their younger years and a nice opportunity for them to get out of their house. Unfortunately, there were aspects of this celebration that got a bit out of hand — most notably the honking of horns and yelling until some late hours — that proved to be upsetting to the neighborhoods and residents near and along the route,” Handshoe wrote.
“In addition, Dr. (Terry) Gaff pleaded with the organizers to wait until May 1 when the governor’s stay-at-home directive is expected to be lifted so that we could then celebrate the ‘opening back up’ together as a community. Regrettably, from what has been posted on the Cruising Kendallville Facebook site, it appears that plans remain underway for cruising this weekend,” Handshoe said. “I will always encourage ways for our community to come together — responsibly — and am hopeful that the problems brought on during the first cruise will not be present next time.”
COVID-19 riskFamilies getting into a car to enjoy some time together is one thing, but the old tradition of packing a bunch of friends together in the nicest car for a night of cruising isn’t a great idea since it violates the social distancing requirements recommended by health officials, according to Noble County Health Officer Dr. Terry Gaff.
While driving around and taking in the sights can be OK, cruising becomes an issue if people are getting out of their vehicles and socializing, leaning in windows or, even worse, congregating in groups in parking lots or other areas.
“We are in the midst of the pandemic,” Gaff said. “It’s not a good idea, at this point, to be with people not in our family unit. (Social distancing) has slowed the spread of the virus.
Talk about food trucks operating is also a no-go for the health department, as food inspector Linda Gray said people shouldn’t be standing in lines or gathering together to eat.
Food trucks need to have a license to operate, in the first place, but even those with annual licenses are being told not to set up shop on the weekends to serve cruisers, she said.
Gaff estimated that a person can be carrying the virus and not appear to be sick. That person can infect others, who can take that home to their families, which may include older people and those with pre-existing conditions which are more likely to suffer the most from the virus.
“We don’t know who is carrying the virus and who isn’t,” Gaff said.
News Sun Editor Steve Garbacz contributed to this report.
