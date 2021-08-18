LAGRANGE – LaGrange County now has a roadmap for care and maintenance of its hundreds of miles of county roads.
Monday, LaGrange County Engineer Tharon Morgan presented the commissioners with a comprehensive study she and LaGrange County Highway Department Superintendent Ben Parish undertook this spring. Together, Morgan and Parish drove all 75- plus miles of LaGrange County road, evaluating them using tools and methods designed to professionally evaluate roads, and then complied a comprehensive plan that suggests what roads are in need of immediate repair and what roads can wait.
It was welcome news for LaGrange County Commissioner President Terry Martin, who said the road plan is something the county has needed for years.
The biggest complaint we get as commissioners is about the roads, Martin said. And we’ve never had a plan to fix these roads.
Martin said there are some county roads that need extensive repairs but the only way to put together a timeline to understand and start to repair those roads is to have a plan like that created by Morgan and Parish.
Council will need a plan before we start going to them and asking for funds,” he added.
Martin and South District Commissioner Peter Cook both said road maintenance appeared to be driven by complaints, and the more people that complained about a road, the more likely that road was to be repair. This new road plan, they say, will allow the county to work on the road
Morgan said she and Parish started driving the county’s roads in April, and over the course of the next month, drove each and every road, carefully evaluating those surfaces.
Morgan said the roads were evaluated using tools created by civil engineers to evaluate the conditions of roads. She examines the road surfaces, substructures, beams and shoulders. Once that initial process was completed, Morgan assigned each road a numerical value between one and ten, with one being the worst and ten the best. Morgan broke roads down by township, and by lake.
In her report, Morgan said the road plan gives the county a proactive approach to evaluating roads, and allows it to maximize the funds its receives to make road repairs.
Morgan said the worst roads in her report are widely scattered around the county.
The report does not lay out any sort of time table for repairing those roads, but rather gives the commissioners and council members information about where to start.
Martin announced that some of the first roads that will be repaired according to the information in Morgan’s report will be several roads running around Oliver and Martin lakes. He said he expects that work to start sometime this fall.
