KENDALLVILLE — Sewer rates in Kendallville are heading up, but residential users will see a smaller increase than actually slated in the new price schedule.
Although sewer rates will officially rise from $6.96 per 1,000 gallons of use to $9.15 per 1,000 — a 31% hike — residential users should only actually see an increase to $7.64 per 1,000 due to a contract with a large industrial user that will pick up the tab for most of the cost.
At the end of it all, the average household would see an increase of about $3.72 per month, not $12.
The Kendallville City Council introduced a new sewer rate ordinance on Tuesday night, which proposes to raise the sewer rates in order to help Kendallville maintain a healthy cash reserve as required by the terms of its 2017 bond taken out to expand the city's wastewater treatment plant.
Since the plant was designed and built, Kendallville has been whittling down its cash balance due to increased load hitting the plant, caused by discharge from a “large industrial user” who was not specifically named by city officials during the meeting.
That plant has increased production sharply compared to initial expectations back when the plant was being designed, and that's pushed the plant beyond its normal operating specs.
“The large user had some process changes that caused plant upsets for the wastewater treatment plant, where the plant was just not designed to accommodate those changes in processes,” said Amber Nielsen, financial consultant with BakerTilly. “The sewer's operating costs have increased due to chemicals, due to sludge, just to fix and offset those process changes. The city has been working very diligently the last couple of years to fix this issue.”
Kendallville residents should be familiar with the impact of that high load knocking the plant out of balance, as issues this summer led to numerous days of sewage smell permeating the city before the plant operators were able to restore the right balance.
Those increased costs have impacted the sewer plant's budget and the city has been in negotiation with the user to seek a solution, Kendallville Mayor Suzanne Handshoe said.
That solution, in the form of a contract with the city, will have the industry cover the excess treatment cost brought on by their higher sewage outflow.
Because of that, rates to other users will effectively be lower than advertised.
“The rate users would see then would be the proposed rates with bill credit. If this large user is paying their share … that amounts to 10% (increase). That really adds up to about $3-$4 additional on a residential bill,” Nielsen said.
Considering the inflation the U.S. has seen since 2019, when the last part of a three-step sewer rate increase went into effect, a 10% cost rise is actually under the rate of inflation, city leaders noted.
Kendalville's current average household bill of $38.09 for 4,000 gallons of use is currently the lowest in the local area and lower than the statewide sewer bill average of $44.36 per month.
With the bill credit in effect, users would see their monthly bill rise to $41.81, which would jump it slightly above Ligonier and Albion, but still remain among the lowest rates in the region.
“So we'd be in the lowest 25th percentile,” Wastewater Superintendent Mark Schultz said.
The city's rate will officially rise to the higher level and if for some reason the industrial user stopped making the agreed payments, rates would then rise to that larger amount, $50.10 for the average household.
Since the company has agreed to the monthly payments via contract, Kendallville would have strong legal recourse if those payments stopped flowing, Handshoe said. Perhaps the only foreseeable way they would stop is if the company closed its plant in Kendallville, the mayor said, and the city is doing everything to find its own balance and keep the plant here and operating as it has for years.
“If we lose a business like this, the long-term effects, the taxes, the income, it's a huge cycle. The employees. You have to look at the big picture — the share of the property taxes they pay — the water rates and the income they provide for their people,” Handshoe said.
That being said, Nielsen noted that if a large industrial user like that were to close, operating costs at the sewer plant would plummet, so it's likely rates would need to be re-analyzed and reset anyway.
Local banker Larry Doyle, who attended Tuesday's town hall, asked if the agreement was retroactive for the approximately two years the sewage issues have been a problem, to which the mayor indicated it did not.
Doyle asked how much the city had expended during that time, to which city leaders didn't have an exact number calculated. When asked if it was in the "hundreds of thousands," Handshoe agreed that was probably the case.
City Council President Jim Dazey said the city tried to negotiate to get payments retroactive back to February, but also couldn't reach an agreement on that. Still, Dazey was optimistic that the new agreement was a good deal going forward.
“From this point forward I think we're in much better shape,” Dazey said.
“We're trying to walk a tightrope in keeping them in our community, so we have not thrown huge fines at them. We have fined them, we have hit them with surcharges and they have paid those all along,” Dazey said.
Residential users will still face an increase, albeit a much smaller one. Former city councilman Frank Walkup attended the town hall to voice his concern for residents on tight budgets, although he was under the initial impression that homes would be facing the much larger 31% increase.
The increase will be done in one jump, not phased in over multiple years, Handshoe noted in response to a question from Walkup about timing.
Handshoe noted that the new solar field on the former McCry Refrigerator site has helped reduced operating costs at the wastewater treatment plant to the tune of about $119,000 so far this year. The field is estimated to generate about 85% of the power needed to operate the plant yearly, however, power only accounts for about a tenth of the wastewater department's annual budget.
“The solar field has definitely helped keep those costs down,” Nielsen said. “If that solar field wasn't in place that 10% would likely be higher.”
Schultz said the plant will pay long-range dividends as energy costs continue to rise and that it's also been a marketing boon, as companies who inquire about sites often want to know what communities are doing as far as green initiatives, so having a municipal solar field is a selling point for Kendallville.
The sewer ordinance will be up for second reading on Oct. 18, but Handshoe noted a public hearing regarding the new rates would be postponed until the planned third reading at the Nov. 1 city council meeting.
