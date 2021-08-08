LAGRANGE — Sitting on his front porch, just a few days removed from having completed a trip to Africa, Sam Plew looks like someone who’d been on a real wilderness adventure.

Plew just complete a trek to the top of Mount Kilimanjaro, with a peak of more than 19,000 is the world's tallest free-standing mountain, and he had the injuries to prove it.

He readily admitted he made a poor decision. On the day his group would make its push to the peak, the weather was less than ideal. Plew said he barely saw the sun that day, that the skies were overcast with heavy clouds. For the first time on that climb up, he opted not to use the sunscreen he normally applied to his lips to protect them from the weather. At almost 19,000 feet, the sun and wind combined to burn his lower lip, causing it to start blistering on the trip home. Plew’s thankful it's almost healed now.

He said first got the idea to scale Mount Kilimanjaro when he was a child, looking at a copy of National Geographic. It featured a story about the famed peak, and Plew admitted he was fascinated by the idea that a mountain so close to the equator could have a snow-covered peak.

He decided right then and there, someday, he'd scale that mountain and see that snow for himself.

Fast-forward more than three decades. Plew, now a teacher and interventional specialist at Lakeland Intermediate School decided to apply for a grant with an Indianapolis-based foundation he'd hoped could help fund his trip of a lifetime. He's used that money to fly to Tanzania and study birds along Mount Kilimanjaro. Plew applied for and received a 2021 Lilly Endowment Teacher Fellowship grant. He was one of 100 teachers selected for the award.

The Lilly program was created to help educators renew their energy, creativity, and enthusiasm in the classroom by awarding them up to $12,000 to spend on personal projects like Plew’s trip to Africa.

Plew received the maximum grant of $12,000. Teachers are allowed two grants in their lifetime. This was Plew’s second grant.

Plew said his trip ultimately was about more than just a climb up a world-famous mountain. It was about perseverance and goal setting. He’d dreamed about traveling to Africa and scaling Mount Kilimanjaro for most of his life. And once it was in sight, he spent months training by walking hills in the area with a fully loaded backpack helping him prepare for the climb.

A lifelong birder, Plew wanted to use his trip to make careful, science-based observations of the mountain’s bird populations as he climbed. Turns out, there’s surprisingly little day-to-day information known about those birds. Plew entered what he saw into that bird database, eBird, information that will be use

d by ornithologists.

His goal was to add several special birds to his life list, a field guide and notebook kept by serious birders like Plew.

“I added 258 new birds to my life list in Tanzania. I put in 47 checklists from across the region where I went. With the help of my checklists, scientists can go through and see where the birds were located, the number of species, number of individuals and then can map those birds. So it really helped out."

To Plew, there were just two birds he absolutely had to see with his own eyes, the kori bustard and the secretary bird.

“I saw two different kinds of flamingos, I saw an ostrich, but there were two I was really hoping to see, and I did. I really hoped to see the kori bustard (the largest flying bird native to Africa). It was number 1, 00 on my life list,” he explained. “To have this one as my 1,000th bird is spectacular.”

Like so many other species of animals in Africa, the kori bustard is a big animal. Plew described the bird as being about the size of a gazelle. The second bird he hoped to see is also another big bird. The secretary bird stands four-foot-tall and boasts a wingspan of six feet. Plew said he saw seven.

Plew started his hike up the mountain in earnest on July 6 and finally reached its summit on July 12. On the way, Plew used his Go-Pro camera to shoot images of the climb and record videos of his adventure. At points, he said, the climb became very technical, required each member of the group pay close attention to their footing.

“There were days you really needed to keep your wits about you because if you'd fall, it was about 600 or 700 feet down,” he said.

After nearly a week of clear weather, Plew stepped out of his tent on summit day to a mountain shrouded in clouds. Those clouds spit rain and snow. Plew said while many in his group were disappointed at the weather, he was happy. He'd come to see it snow on Kilimanjaro.

“There were people in the group disappointed they couldn’t see the views from the peak but to me, to have it snow, well, it was nice to see it happen,” he added.

The final push to the peak took eight full hours, arriving at the summit which stands at just over 19,000 feet. Once there, Plew said his group spent about 15 minutes taking pictures before starting down. The descent down to the first camp took three hours.

It took one more day to walk off the mountain

Plew came home and started immediately working to organize the material he collected while climbing to take with him back to school next week. He said he'll use that material to help teach children lessons about persistence and setting goals.

Before he left, Plew said he thought his trip to Mount Kilimanjaro would wind up being the 'trip of a lifetime." Turns out, he said, he was wrong.

“It was so much more than than," he explained. “I walked into a country where I didn’t know the language. I walked into a culture that I didn’t completely understand. I walked onto a mountain I’d only seen in pictures and video. So there were a lot of things that were new to me on this trip, that if I didn’t prepare for, I wouldn’t have succeeded. This is about being open to the next thing that comes along, and taking that step, and figuring out how to do it. That's the lesson I'll teach about this trip."