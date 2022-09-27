LAGRANGE — A dinner and auction Thursday raised more than $20,000 to help The Farm move one step closer to building a new building it calls an Animal Companionship Center.
The Farm, created in 2015, was created to help children placed in foster care after their parents get arrested. The organization built a large, 3,500-square-foot home just north of LaGrange staffed by foster care professionals to help care for those children.
Howe resident Margaret Malone, the founder of The Farm, also worried about the emotional trauma felt by those children, and proposed building in addition to a foster home, a center where those children could interact with animals who she believed could help them as they start down a path to emotional heal.
Jackie Myers, president of The Farm Place board of directors said Thursday’s dinner was wildly successful.
Myers said the new building will be constructed in three phases, the shell, the interior, and finally the playgrounds and other items for the grounds near the new building.
Myers said in just a couple of years, The Farm has already shown its value as more than 50 children have come to The Farm homestead to spend a few days rather than be housed in institutional facilities such as police stations or detention centers.
“The program has exceeded what they thought it would do,” she said. “We have a family in that house, we’ve had over 50 kids come through. We’ve just had a lot of really good responses.”
The Farm now has enough money on hand to build the shell of the new barn/conference center but will wait and raise more money to finish constructing the offices and conference rooms needed for the building.
“When prices started to rise, it just about doubled the cost of building the barn,” said Levi King, a Shipshewana businessman and former president of The Farm’s board of directors. King also is a member of the board’s fundraising committee.
King said the organization has more than $300,000 on hand that will pay for the construction of the shell of the new building. That construction is expected to start sometime in November.
Myers said the organization’s plans have changed as its board learned more about the needs of both children in foster care and the needs of the professionals whose job it is to help reach out to and care for those children.
The Farm Place purchased 10 acres in 2016 north of LaGrange and built a 3,500-square-foot multi-story residence that has been provided to a licensed foster family.
Myers said the organization understands that it can’t undo all the trauma a child might have endured simply because they’re born into a dysfunctional family, or have parents addicted to drugs.
“We know it’s not always easy, that you can’t fix everything with just hugs and kisses,” she explained.
The Animal Companionship Center will house both animals and offices, space professionals can use to meet with children, meet children and their families, and allow children to spend time with animals as a form of therapy. The Farm’s website said that research shows that animals offer companionship that cannot be duplicated by adults.
“A colt that enjoys a rub down will allow a child to connect and talk while being brushed. A cat or bunny that snuggles in the arms of a child offers security. A calf will lie down in the lap of a child to offer vital bonding,” the site reads.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.