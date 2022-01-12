ALBION — Officials at Central Noble Community School Corporation gave the outlook of the school’s finances to start off the new year.
Members of the board of education were presented with the school’s fiscal indicators report by Tyler Osenbaugh, Central Noble’s business manager.
The fiscal indicator report falls under the state’s Distressed Unit Appeal Board, which was created in 2012 to assist local school corporations who are in need of relief.
In the presentation, it started off with the total enrollment for each semester going back to the 2012-2013 school year. Central Noble started off with 1,165 students for the 2021-2022 school year, down from the 1,216 students from the fall 2020 semester.
The presentation included the balance the school’s education fund, which experienced an increase from 2019 into 2020. In 2019, the school’s education fund was $284,728.46 and increased to $321,284.25 in 2020.
Osenbaugh then transitioned to the corporation’s annual deficit/surplus slide, examining Central Noble’s revenue to expenditures going as far back as 2013. For 2020, the school had a $682,296.80 deficit. He said that instance funds from 2019 for the school’s expenditures in 2020 threw their number off.
“Deficits will look higher as we received ESSER funds as they are reimbursable grants,” he said in an email.
He said for 2021, they are looking at a $389,721 deficit but of that total, $292,542 is for ESSER expenditures that have not been reimbursed yet.
The school also received a Secured School Safety Grant of $42,483 and more than $24,000 in Titles I, II and IV funds that will be reimbursed to the school.
“The greater amount of reimbursable grants that we received in 2020 and 2021 has impacted the amount that gets carried into the following year,” he said.
In other business, Superintendent Troy Gaff said the school will be changing it COVID-19 protocols to match the new guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That means students who test positive for COVID-19 and are asymptomatic after five days of isolation, they can choose to wear a mask from day 6-10 or have a negative test result after the five days.
He said students who choose not to do either will receive accommodations from the school.
Gaff mentioned that they are monitoring the U.S. Supreme Court and when they will make a decision regarding vaccine mandates. If the court rules that vaccine mandates are constitutional, he said the school would work to implement a new policy around it.
