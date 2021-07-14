Several booked into
LaGrange County Jail
LAGRANGE — Several people were booked into the LaGrange County Jail from Friday through Monday, according to jail records.
Robert Pemberton, 62, of the 3300 block of North C.R. 920W, Shipshewana, was booked Friday to serve a sentence relating to an original charge of theft.
Javell Henry, 28, of the 00 West block of 113th Street, Chicago, was arrested Friday by the Indiana State Police on charges of possession of ecstasy and possession of marijuana. Henry posted bond and was released Friday.
Michael Shook, 40, of the 200 block of South Washington Street, White Pigeon, Michigian, was arrested Friday on a warrant. No charging information provided.
Eric Brown, 45, of the 100 block of George Street, Mishawaka, was arrested Friday on a warrant. No charging information provided.
Thomas Schlabach, 19, of the 16500 block of C.R. 34, Goshen, was arrested Friday by LaGrange County police on charges of resisting law enforcement and possession of marijuana. Schlabach posted bond and was released Friday.
Robert Thomason, 47, of the 200 block of North Sherman Street, LaGrange, was arrested Friday by the Indiana State Police on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Daniel Ritchie, 34, of the 6000 block of South C.R. 400E, Wolcottville, was booked Friday to serve a sentence relating to an original charge of operating while intoxicated-endangerment.
John Meyer, 38, of the 100 block of West Montgomery Road, Camden, Michigan, was arrested Sunday by LaGrange County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of a syringe.
Sue Wood, 42, of Michigan, was arrested Sunday by LaGrange County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana. Wood was also held on a warrant issued by authorities in Steuben County.
Chad Slone, 36, of the 800 block of Chicago Road, White Pigeon, Michigan, was arrested Monday by LaGrange County police on a warrant. No charging information provided.
Salvador Lopez-Diaz, 29, of the 400 block of George Street, Sturgis, Michigan, ws booked Monday to serve a sentence relating to original charges of refusal to identify and resisting law enforcement.
Abigail Reyes, 26, of the 400 block of Lighting Hill Boulevard, LaGrange, was arrested Monday by LaGrange town police on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia. Reyes posted bond and was released Monday.
Michael Hopkins, 32, of the 300 block of Nodawa, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested Monday by LaGrange town police on a charge of possession of paraphernalia.
Corby Clipfell, 44, of the 300 block of South Walker Street, Bronson, Michigan, was arrested Monday by LaGrange town police on charges of possession of metahmphetamine, possession of a hypodermic needle and possession of paraphernalia.
