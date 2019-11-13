4 booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Four people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Tuesday morning, according to jail records.
Ashley J. Arndt, 26, of the 1600 block of South Willow Bend Drive, LaPorte, was arrested at 11:41 a.m. Monday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor; theft (shoplifting), a Class A misdemeanor; and resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor. Arndt was held without bond.
Boyd W. Combs, 64, of the 1300 block of Garden Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 4:24 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor.
Ray S. Linder, 27, of the 700 block of Maple Avenue, LaPorte, was arrested at 11:41 a.m. Monday by Kendallville police on a charge of theft (shoplifting), a Class A misdemeanor. Linder was held without bond.
Kerry O. Malicki, 47, homeless, was arrested at 11:41 a.m. Monday by Kendallville police on charges of theft (shoplifting), a Class A misdemeanor; and resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor. Malicki was held without bond.
