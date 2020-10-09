LAGRANGE — It is a problem faced by many municipalities in northeast Indiana and across the country.
Flushable, disposable personal hygiene wipes are clogging wastewater treatment facilities, despite the continued education about the products.
Mark Miller, water department superintendent, updated the LaGrange Town Board on the issues his department is facing during Monday night’s meeting.
He said the wipes are causing pumps to be clogged.
In cleaning one out earlier this year he said the pump looked like a mop head because it had so many disposable wipes on it.
Miller also said that the town has seen an increase in cooking grease being discarded into the sewer system.
“We need to get a hold of it and get it handled,” Miller said.
Both issues cause wear and tear on the town’s pumps at lift stations and at the wastewater plant. Burned up pumps can cost the town upwards of $2,000 a piece.
Members of the board said the problem is something that has been ongoing, and it is something that needs to be addressed.
Miller suggested maybe incorporating a frog logo with a line through it on the water bills for no fats, rags, oils or grease.
He said the issue is something that is hard to pinpoint exactly where it is coming from. It is just something that the town’s residents need to be aware of.
During the meeting, Mike Rosendaul, street department superintendent, brought information forth on replacing the town’s vacuum truck. The town’s current truck is a 1992 model, which is costing the department money on a yearly basis to repair.
To refurbish the town’s current truck, it would cost around $147,000, a new truck is $397,000 and a used truck can run anywhere from $170,000 or more. Rosendaul said the company he contacted currently has a 2010 model that Logansport traded-in for $170,000.
A dealer Rosendaul is working with will be bringing a new unit to town on Oct. 14 for his department to test drive.
The vacuum truck or vacuum tanker is a tank truck that has a pump and tank on it. The pump is designed to pneumatically suck liquids, sludges, slurries or the like from locations into the tank of the truck. The trucks have multiple uses for municipalities.
The town board took no action, Rosendaul presented the numbers to begin the conversation.
During the meeting, the board gave its blessing to Kappa Mu Sorority to host a Pumpkin Dash for Cancer 5K Run/Walk on Saturday, Oct. 17. The run will benefit sorority sister Emily Harris. Harris was recently diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer.
Registration begins at 9 a.m., and the race will begin at 10 a.m. from the LaGrange County Courthouse.
Spring Street will be closed around the courthouse on the day of the run as there will also be five food trucks and vendors along with a disc jockey and gazebo. There will also be a kids area.
For more information, go to forms.gle/xfr81CE5LSVPNAPZ6.
Welcome to the discussion.
