ALBION — A Kimmell woman was ordered held on $10,000 bond following her initial court appearance Friday relating to a sex crimes charge.
Nichole L. Thornsbearry, 35, of the 2900 block of North Oak Street, was arrested at 4:27 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a charge of child seduction, a Level 5 felony.
A Level 5 felony carries a sentencing range of 1 to 6 years in prison, with 3 years being the advisory sentence. That level of offense is also punishable by a fine of up to $10,000.
Thornsbearry’s next court appearance has been set for 2 p.m. May 17 in Noble Circuit Court.
Senior Judge G. David Lauer set Thornsbearry’s bond in Noble Circuit Court Friday and ordered her to have no contact with any children under the age of 18. During Friday’s initial court appearance, it was divulged that Thornsbearry works with children in a school system.
Court documents allege Thornsbearry had sexual intercourse with a child at least 16 years of age and younger than 18. The alleged crime did not occur as a function of her job.
“It’s not related to her job as a school employee,” Noble County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Mowery said.
Thornsbearry has no prior criminal record, according to Friday’s court proceedings.
On March 4, Noble County Sheriff’s Department Detective Sgt. Joe Hutsell was advised by a worker with the Noble County Department of Child Services that DCS had received a report that the alleged victim was involved in a sexual relationship with Thornsbearry, according to court documents filed in the case.
The probable cause affidavit filed in the case alleges Thornsbearry and the victim both admitted to police to having sexual intercourse together once during the month of January 2021.
Thornsbearry said she will be hiring her own attorney.
