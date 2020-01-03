A story in Thursday’s paper about the LaGrange County Miracle Trees identified the wrong church helping to support the local program. First Presbyterian Church of LaGrange was the local ministry assisting with the program.
In Friday’s edition of The News Sun, in the story “What to look for in 2020,” the date in which the East Noble Middle School campus deed was transferred was incorrect. The property was giving to Kendallville in February 2019.
The News Sun regrets these errors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.