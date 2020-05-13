Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several were booked into the Noble County Jail, according to jail records.
Jamee M. Bonds, 37, of the 400 block of Washington Street, Rome City, was arrested at 1:59 p.m. Tuesday, May 5, by Noble County police on an infraction charge of driving while suspended and a warrant charging failure to appear for court. Bonds was held on $6,500 bond.
Ronald L. Jones, 52, of the 7100 block of North Alley Street, Wawaka, was arrested at 8:04 a.m. Tuesday, May 5, by Noble County police on charges of domestic battery with a prior conviction for that offense, a Level 5 felony; and invasion of privacy, a Class B misdemeanor. Jones was held on $10,000 bond.
Amber D. Morgan, 31, of the 700 block of Briarwood Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 9:58 p.m. Tuesday, May 5, by the Indiana State Police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. Morgan posted $2,500 bond and was released early today.
Joshua A. Bammel, 38, of the 2990 block of East Armstrong Road, Leesburg, was arrested at 9:07 a.m. Thursday by Noble County police on two warrants, each charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Bammel was held on $2,500 bond.
Shawn Reed, 38, of the 100 block of Bowery Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 2:17 p.m. Thursday by Ligonier police on charges of domestic battery in the presence of a child less than 16 years of age, a Level 6 felony; and strangulation, a Level 6 felony. Reed was held on $2,500 bond.
Jeffery A. Harrington, 36, of the 200 block of South Constantine Street, Three Rivers, Michigan, was arrested at 11:04 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on two warrants charging failure to appear for court and a warrant for which charging information was not provided. Harrington was held without bond.
David A. Beckner, 50, of the 200 block of Kingston Circle Drive, Ligonier, was arrested at 1:01 p.m. Tuesday by Ligonier police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; and driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor. Beckner was held on $2,500 bond.
Julia K. Gonzalez, 34, of the 1500 block of South 14th Street, Goshen, was arrested at 7:37 p.m. Tuesday by Ligonier police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. Gonzalez was held on $2,500 bond.
Hillary J. Scare, 33, of the 1400 block of Garden Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 8:26 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Scare was held without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.